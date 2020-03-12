Zayat Suit: Ashford Requests Claims be Dismissed

Ashford Stud, through an overseas corporation called Bemak N.V. Ltd., denied in a March 11 court filing it had any knowledge that American Pharoah breeding rights it acquired from members of the Zayat family were secured collateral for tens of millions of dollars in loans from a New York investment firm.

In addition, Ashford disputed that the breeding rights sale were not allowed and asserted the rights were sold at fair market value, instead of "at steep discounts," as alleged in an amended complaint filed Feb. 11 by MGG Investment Group in Fayette (Ky.) Circuit Court.

The sale of these breeding rights are part of an ongoing fraud and breach of contract lawsuit between Zayat Stables and MGG.

Ahmed Zayat and his family members acquired nine breeding rights to the 2015 Triple Crown winner as part of Zayat Stables' sale of the stallion's breeding rights to Ashford Stud.

According to MGG's amended complaint, the Zayats purportedly sold their nine breeding rights for $3.3 million between Dec. 21, 2018, and June 5, 2019. MGG contends the value of these breeding rights had been appraised at $14 million as part of the liquidation plan and at $12.6 million by an independent appraisal done in July 2019.

Zayat sold two breeding rights to LNJ Foxwoods at $375,000 each and seven to Orpendale, an entity that has owners who are also involved with Coolmore Stud, with two sold for $400,000 and five sold at $350,000 apiece.

MGG contends that LNJ Foxwoods, Orpendale, and Coolmore were all notified of MGG's security interest in all of Zayat Stables' assets, which included the American Pharoah breeding rights. As further evidence of this awareness, MGG cited Orpendale's request for a partial lien release connected to Zayat Stables' ownership stake in Solomini , of which Orpendale purchased 50% around Jan. 2, 2018.

Bemak, through attorneys Medrith Lee Norman and Barry Hunter with Frost Brown Todd, has denied and disputed all of MGG's allegations with the exception that they acknowledge the sales took place.

In its 18-page, paragraph-by-paragraph response, Bemak denied that any of the breeding rights were sold at a discount and denied that MGG's financial filings were "perfected" as to American Pharoah's breeding rights, meaning the company does not have a defendable position regarding its lien on these breeding rights as collateral for Zayat Stables' loans. Orpendale is also repeatedly referred to as an affiliate of Coolmore Stud in MGG's amended complaint, which is also disputed in Bemak's filing, noting that Orpendale "has some ultimate beneficial owners in common" with both companies but that Orpendale "is not part of the same corporate structure."

Among the defenses included in Bemak's response, it cites a Kentucky law also referenced in the motion to dismiss filed by Ireland's Yeomanstown Stud involving its purchase of the stallion El Kabeir from the Zayats. As it is attempting to do with the American Pharoah breeding rights, MGG sought to repossess El Kabeir on the grounds he is collateral for the loans.

Fayette Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Bunnell dismissed all claims against Yeomanstown last month in part because of state law K.R.S. 413.242 that states anyone with a security interest or lien against an equine interest that has been sold before the debt has been discharged cannot pursue legal action until a remedy has already been pursued and a judgment rendered.

Zayat Suit: Judge Dismisses Claims Against Yeomanstown

In short, the judge agreed that because MGG already has an ongoing lawsuit with Zayat, it cannot pursue legal action to repossess the equine assets until the suit has been resolved.

Because the Kentucky law refers to "equine interests," this can be applied to the animals themselves and interests such as shares and breeding rights, according to attorneys involved with this case.

Bemak in its defense also states it cannot be held liable for interfering in the contractual relationship between MGG and Zayat Stables because it acted without malice in the purchase of the breeding rights and that MGG had no enforceable right to prevent these sales in the first place.

Bemak requested that all claims be dismissed and that it be awarded attorney's fees in the defense of the suit.