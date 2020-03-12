Lane’s End Introduces Stallion Select Tool

Lane's End debuted its new Stallion Select tool March 12—a feature that will automatically match any mare with her best-suited Lane's End stallion, based on the farm's criteria.

The two-step process allows breeders to select their mare, indicate their preferred stud fee price range, and be immediately matched to the Lane's End stallion or stallions that best suit their mare and their preferences. The results include nicking scores so breeders can quickly compare potential matches.

"We're always looking for ways to streamline the process for our breeders and partners, and we're excited to add Stallion Select to their toolbox," Bill Farish said. "This isn't meant to replace the expertise of our team but rather to serve as a starting point for breeders."

Stallion Select is the latest feature on Lane's End's industry-leading website, which also includes a digital "Submit A Mare" form and 360-degree stallion photos, offering an unprecedented level of digital access and convenience to potential breeders.

Lane's End has a legacy of success with the progeny of its stallions—including more than 295 grade 1 winners—earning more than $95 million. With the new Stallion Select and updated website supporting Lane's End's stallion roster and comprehensive services, the farm's dedication to industry leadership and the success of its partners is even more evident.

For more information about the Stallion Select tool, visit the farm's website.