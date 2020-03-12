Stronach Group to Stand Down Indicted Trainers' Horses

Horses who were conditioned by trainers indicted on federal charges March 9 will face a 60-day stand-down period at The Stronach Group tracks.

Most of the horses were trained by Jason Servis and Jorge Navarro—each had a number of horses based at The Stronach Group's Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream Park West, or Palm Meadows Training Center in South Florida. The indicted trainers' horses who were based at those South Florida tracks or training centers—or any other TSG track—will be placed on the official veterinarian's list for 60 days.

Servis and Navarro were indicted in United States District Court, Southern District of New York on charges related to administering performance-enhancing drugs to horses they trained.

"The Stronach Group announced today that all horses who were under the custody of trainers named in the federal indictment earlier this week will undergo a mandatory minimum of a 60-day stand-down period and are prohibited from racing at any Stronach Group racing facility during that time," the track owner said in a release.

The Stronach Group's chief veterinarian, Dr. Dionne Benson, said the move is needed to protect the integrity of racing and the safety of the horses.

"Our goal is to keep these horses safe and from competing if there is any possibility that they may have performance-enhancing drugs in their system," Benson said. "This is being done not only to first and foremost protect the horses, but also to protect the majority of the trainers and owners who are doing things properly. We are disgusted by the conduct set out in the indictments. It is extremely important to honor our commitment to always put the health and safety of the horse first."

The trainers named in the indictment were barred from entering their horses at any TSG facility. The New York State Gaming Commission revoked their racing licenses.

The stand-down period starts when the horse is transferred from the custody of an indicted individual.

In order for a horse to be removed from the vet's list, a hair sample must be submitted for testing a minimum of 30 days after being transferred, and the horse must test clean for any prohibited substances, TSG said. At the conclusion of the 60 days, and with a negative hair test, the horse can work off the vet's list with approved medication for their jurisdiction and pass both a blood and urine test. Under normal circumstances, only a blood test is required when working off the vet's list.

The track release did not address how prohibited substances that did not show up or were not reported in previous state tests will now be discovered and reported. Neither trainer has ever had a positive test for the substances that were outlined in the indictments. Benson said the 60-day stand-down should ensure that a lot of the substances of concern clear the horses' systems. Beyond that, she said they will reach out to investigators in the case to hopefully get a better understanding of the types of substances that were being administered.

"In getting a better idea of what we're looking for, instead of being a needle in a haystack, we'll be looking for a needle in a much smaller haystack," Benson said.

The Stronach Group also will institute a stand-down period for horses recently claimed from the indicted individuals. Those horses will be placed on the vet's list for a minimum of 60 days, effective from the date of the claim. All claimed horses are subject to out-of-competition testing, including blood, urine, and hair testing (performed a minimum of 30 days after the claim), and must also work off the vet's list.

A complete list of requirements for all the affected horses is available from the racing offices of each TSG track.