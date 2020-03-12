Dubai World Cup Card to Be Contested Without the Public

Due to the ongoing global health implications of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, and precautionary measures being implemented by the United Arab Emirates' government, the $12 million Dubai World Cup Presented by Emirates Airline (G1) and its supporting program will be conducted March 28 without paid spectators at Meydan Racecourse, officials said in a release.

Only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry. All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded officially.

The annual race card, one of the richest in the world and the pinnacle of the UAE racing season, features six group 1 races and three group 2s, with purses valued at $35 million. This year's renewal was expected to offer a celebration of the event's 25th anniversary.

All supporting Dubai World Cup events, including the March 25 draw for post positions, the March 26 "Breakfast with the Stars," and the March 26 "Welcome Reception" have been canceled. Race day events, including entertainment, have also been canceled.

Officials said they would continue to monitor the virus and precautions and would continue to coordinate and adhere to the guidelines from the UAE government.

