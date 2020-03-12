Dialed In, The Factor Colts Fastest in OBS Works

A Dialed In colt and a son of The Factor posted the fastest workout times during the March 12 first under tack show session for horses cataloged to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale.

With only a slight breeze on a warm day in northwest Florida, the workouts went smoothly as the juveniles showcased their athleticism in preparation for the March 17-18 auction in Ocala, Fla.

"I think the track is fair; for the most part, our times have been in or around what we expected," said consignor Ciaran Dunne of Wavertree Stables.

The fastest time for a quarter-mile of :20 3/5 was turned in by Hip 141, a speedy Dialed In colt from Wavertree. The colt is a half brother to Chick Lang Stakes winner Meadowood and was produced from the stakes-winning Untuttable mare Into Reality.

Bred in Kentucky by Scott Dilworth, the bay colt has already gone through the sales ring twice, initially purchased by Gary Broad for $30,000 from the VanMeter-Gentry Sales consignment to the 2018 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. Pinhooked by Taylor Made Sales Agency last year into the The July Sale, Fasig-Tipton's selected yearling sale in Lexington, the colt was acquired for $130,000 in the name of Red Wings.

Dunne said interest in purchasing the colt at auction was bolstered by his history with the female family. He said he or his clients had successfully bought and sold the colt's dam and a half sister, Shackin Up, a winning daughter of Shackleford. She was bought as a yearling for $30,000 and sold at the OBS March sale for $160,000.

"We've had success with his family, since we pinhooked his mother and sister, both of whom were honest and fast, so he was a no-brainer for us," Dunne said.

Dunne said the colt has lived up to expectations since being purchased as a yearling.

"He was a big, strong, athletic colt when we bought him, hence his price tag," the consignor said. "He has been very straightforward to train and advertised himself as a quality colt early on."

A Maryland-bred son of The Factor consigned as Hip 129 posted the fastest eighth-mile time of :09 4/5 on the day.

Cataloged by GOP Racing Stable, agent, the colt was bought by his consignor for $17,000 from Summerfield, agent for Getaway Farm, at last year's OBS October Yearling Sale. Bred by Mary E. Eppler Racing Stable and A. Leonard Pineau, the gray or roan colt is out of Idle Talk, a stakes-winning Olmodavor mare who earned $312,713 and placed second in the Edward P. Evans All Along Stakes (G3T).

The colt is one of six cataloged by GOP Racing, the Ocala-based operation of Gerard Ochoa.

The under tack show continues through March 14, with sessions beginning at 8 a.m. ET daily.