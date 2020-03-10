70 Cataloged to Keeneland 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale

Keeneland has cataloged 70 juveniles for its 2020 April 2-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Ages Sale, to be held April 7.

The 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale catalog is available online at Keeneland.com. Print catalogs will be mailed March 13.

For horses of racing age cataloged to the April sale, a digital catalog—featuring Daily Racing Form past performances and Thoro-Graph and Ragozin sheets—will be posted online March 24. A print version of the catalog for horses of racing age will be available March 31.

Keeneland is accepting supplemental entries for the April sale.

"The April sale returned to the Keeneland calendar last year to positive reviews from buyers and consignors, who like the timing of the auction," Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston said. "Scheduling the sale during the Spring Meet ensures a deep buying bench of owners, trainers, bloodstock agents and others, which produces a strong, competitive market."

The April sale follows the four-day opening weekend of the Spring Meet, April 2-5, which is headlined by nine stakes worth $2.85 million. The April 4 race card presents five stakes led by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1), respective major preps for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1).

Sale action kicks off April 6, with Preview Day, which features breezes over both the dirt track and turf course for sale 2-year-olds. Preview Day begins at 11 a.m. ET.

The sale starts the following day at 2 p.m., beginning with the offering of horses of racing age and followed by the 2-year-olds in training. The auction will be streamed live on Keeneland.com with coverage on TVG.

A $1.3 million Tapit filly named Miss Tapirado topped last year's edition of the Keeneland April sale, and the 2019 horses of racing age section included Higher Power, who four months later won the TVG Pacific Classic (G1).

Keeneland conducted its April 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale from 1923-2014. Graduates include six classic winners: Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner and champion Big Brown ; Preakness winner and champion Lookin At Lucky ; Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Palace Malice ; Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner and champion Thunder Gulch and Kentucky Oaks winners Gal in a Ruckus and Keeper Hill. Champions Beautiful Pleasure, Lady Eli, and Roy H also are April Sale graduates.