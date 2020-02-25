KEEP Day is March 12 at Kentucky's Capital

The Kentucky Equine Education Project will host its fourth annual KEEP Day in Frankfort, Ky., March 12. KEEP Day provides the organization's members, industry leaders, and breed associations an opportunity to share with state legislators the importance of horses to their districts and to the state's economy.

The event will take place 8:30-10:30 a.m. in Room 125 in the Capitol Annex.

"The issues we look forward to discussing this year include the importance of legalizing sports wagering, bills that would allow veterinarians to report animal abuse, and legislation that would secure enrollment spaces in veterinary programs for Kentucky's students," said Elisabeth Jensen, KEEP's executive vice president who oversees daily operations. "Additionally, we continue working to find solutions to address the problems that plague our industry, like labor shortages. I look forward to updating legislators on the results of our partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and the innovative ideas that we are putting into practice."

Created in 2004 to preserve, promote, and protect the state's signature industry, KEEP represents and advocates on behalf of Kentucky's entire horse industry—all breeds and equine pursuits.

Kentucky's horse industry and community create an annual economic impact on the state of $3.4 billion and supports nearly 80,000 jobs statewide. From trail rides to tourism to horse shows to the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the horse industry is woven throughout the culture of the Commonwealth.

"KEEP Day in Frankfort is a great opportunity for legislators to connect with the horse industry to learn exactly what makes this industry so special and important to the state," Jensen said. "Each year, KEEP Day brings representatives of all facets of the industry to Frankfort and we expect that this year will be our biggest yet. Kentucky's horse industry continues to lead the nation and KEEP is proud to be part of that success."