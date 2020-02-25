Where to Tune in for Fountain of Youth and Saudi Cup

A full slate at Gulfstream Park topped by the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), along with the unveiling of the world's richest race for Thoroughbreds in Saudi Arabia make the Feb. 29 action an early highlight on the 2020 Thoroughbred racing calendar.

The $400,000 Fountain of Youth, a qualifying race for the May 2 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), anchors a packed racecard at Gulfstream that features nine graded stakes. The Fountain of Youth and several other stakes will be televised on the FOX Sports program "America's Day at the Races" presented by America's Best Racing, which airs nationally on FS2 from 3-6:30 p.m. Eastern. All of Gulfstream's 14 races on Saturday will also be shown live on TVG.

The $20 million Saudi Cup, held at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, has attracted some of the best older handicap horses in training, including 3-year-old champion male Maximum Security , champion older dirt female Midnight Bisou, and 2019 Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) runner-up McKinzie . The 1 1/8-mile Saudi Cup will be shown live on a special broadcast of "America's Day at the Races" from noon-1 p.m. Eastern, airing on FS1. Post time is scheduled for approximately 12:40 p.m. Eastern.

Here is a rundown of television and radio coverage for Fountain of Youth/Saudi Cup week:

TV Schedule

Date Program Time Network Feb. 29 "America's Day at the Races," featuring live coverage of the Saudi Cup from King Abdulaziz Racecourse 12-1 p.m. FS1 Feb. 29 Live coverage of the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes and eight other graded stakes races from Gulfstream Park Gulfstream first post 11:30 a.m. TVG Feb. 29 "America's Day at the Races," featuring live coverage of the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes 3-6:30 p.m. FS2

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network Feb. 26 At The Races with Steve Byk: eNicks' Sid Fernando, Tourney Talk with Pete Fornatale, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Feb. 26 Red Brand Radio 3 p.m. HRRN Feb. 26 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN Feb. 27 At The Races with Steve Byk: Shedrow Confidential with Steve Haskin, Vegas Racebook with Richard Eng, and more 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Feb. 27 Red Brand Radio 3 p.m. HRRN Feb. 27 Brisnet Call-in Show 6 p.m. HRRN Feb. 28 At The Races with Steve Byk: Weekend Preview with Daily Racing Form correspondents, Brisnet's Ed DeRosa, and other guests 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Feb. 28 Red Brand Radio 3 p.m. HRRN Feb. 28 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN Feb. 29 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN Feb. 29 Off to the Races on The Racing Biz Radio Network 10 a.m. ESPN 950 AM

Note: All times listed are Eastern