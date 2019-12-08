Citation One Draws American Buyer During Arqana Day 2

Strong trade continued at the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale in Deauville Dec. 8 as breeders and bloodstock speculators showed a seemingly insatiable appetite for promising producers and pinhooking prospects.

Figures on the second day realized impressive gains from the same session a year ago. The aggregate for the 204 horses to change hands was €7,040,500 (US$7,789,870) representing a 32% hike, while the average price of €34,512 ($37,999) increased by 30%. The clearance rate of 78% was also up 4.5 points from 2018.

Eleven fillies, mares, and foals reached or exceeded the six figure mark, a feat only achieved by 4 individuals last year.

Christian Black of Blackstone Farm in Pennsylvania was among those sampling the delights of Arqana's panoramic restaurant that overlooks the ring, but the American was there for more than just a long lunch as he secured Citation One with a bid of €200,000 ($221,194) delivered from the dining room.

The 3-year-old daughter of Oasis Dream hails from a solid German family. She is a half sister to group 3 winner Calyxa and group 3-placed Clear For Take Off. That trio are out of the listed-winning Lando mare Chantra.

Unraced, Citation One was offered by Coulonces Sales in foal to Mastercraftsman and looks set to continue her breeding career on the other side of the Atlantic, where an eye-catching mate is in the offing.

"She'll go to America for our partnership at Blackstone Farm," said Black, who operates with Douglas Black and Mark Weissman. "We'll see what happens when we get there, but we'll probably breed her to Justify .

"She's a beautiful mare, and you get so much soundness with that German family," he continued. "We're very happy to have her, and we're hoping she produces a nice Mastercraftsman foal. We bought one yesterday, too, Grey Anatomy (for €180,000), but she'll stay here in France."

Stauffenberg Steps In

The session's priciest pinhook was knocked down to Philipp Stauffenberg, who made the winning play of €190,000 ($210,134) for a Wootton Bassett filly while hidden away down the corridor to the right of the rostrum.

Photo: Zuzanna Lupa Photography The Wootton Bassett filly consigned as Lot 411 in the ring at Arqana

Consigned by La Motteraye Consignment, the filly is out of Green Diamond Lady, making her a half sister to listed-winning 2-year-old Lady Galore, and her second dam is Spain, winner of the 2000 Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

"She's a lovely quality filly. She's a great mover and just has something about her," Stauffenberg said. "It's a good page. The 2-year-old is a stakes winner and the next dam is a Breeders' Cup winner, so it's a deep family."

The latest round of sales has seen a surge in support for Haras d'Etreham's Wootton Bassett, whose current foal crop was conceived at a fee of €20,000. Stauffenberg is firmly among the stallion's fans, having also bought one of his sons for €130,000 during the Goffs November Foal Sale.

"As Wootton Bassett is now getting his better-bred foals, you would expect him to step up," he said. "We bought a very nice colt by him in Ireland too, so we have put a lot of faith into the stallion."

Also active at Goffs and Tattersalls, the German pinhooker gave his appraisal of trade across the three major European breeding stock auctions.

"Overall, the market has been very strong," he said. "There were not so many nice foals, but you had to spend a little to get the ones that were there."

Pinhookers Out in Force

Prominent French pinhookers were quick out of the blocks at Sunday's session, and their efforts were rewarded with some notable acquisitions. Hubert Guy was the first to strike, going to €140,000 ($154,835) for the Wootton Bassett filly out of the Nathaniel mare Sarai.

Consigned by Haras de Grandcamp, the February-born youngster boasts a strong page. Her dam is a half sister to group 1 winner Pride, who in turn is the dam of group 2 winner One Foot In Heaven and group 3-placed Queen.

"I loved her as a physical and loved her movement," said Guy, who signed the ticket as Bloodstock Management Services. "She had a very good vet exam, and it's a beautiful family behind her. She'll be coming back to the Arqana August sale next year."

Just two lots later, Charles Briere of Fairway Consignment went to €125,000 ($138,246) to secure a filly by Wootton Bassett's best son, Almanzor. La Motteraye Consignment offered the filly, who is out of a half sister to 2016 Beverly D. Stakes (G1T) heroine Sea Calisi.

"She looked an exceptional mover to me," Briere said. "Almanzor's foals have been very popular, and this filly has a nice pedigree, too. She'll come back to the yearling sales next year. I don't know yet whether that will be here in August or Newmarket.

"It's the same group of investors I've worked with before—we buy a few foals every year."

Briere's eye for future talent has been advertised this year by Arizona, with the up-and-coming consignor having pinhooked the Coventry Stakes (G2) scorer at 65,000 guineas ($91,524) before he was sold to Coolmore for €260,000 ($297,388) in Deauville.

His latest purchase became the fourth member of Almanzor's debut crop to fetch a six-figure sum, with the list headed by the filly out of Fresh Air who was bought by Ronald Rauscher for €260,000 ($287,594) during the headline session of the sale Saturday.

The Arqana Breeding Stock Sale continues Monday at 11 a.m. local time.