Maximum Security Remains Possible for Pegasus World Cup

Gary and Mary West's Maximum Security was tired but no worse for wear Dec. 8 after earning his third grade 1 victory of the season one day earlier in the Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

The 3-year-old son of New Year's Day trained by Jason Servis bolstered his bid for champion 3-year-old with the wire-to-wire win, which garnered a career-best 111 Beyer Speed Figure.

"He looks good. He's just a little tired," assistant trainer Henry Argueta said.

Plans call for a possible start in the Jan. 25 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Maximum Security's first four career starts, including a maiden claiming score for a thrifty $16,000 tag, took place at the Hallandale Beach, Fla., oval—all were victories.

He'll likely ship to Servis' primary winter stable at Palm Meadows Training Center in South Florida Dec. 10.

"I would have to think about it. He's undefeated, 4-for-4 at Gulfstream," Servis said. "We'll probably give him two or three days, and if the weather looks good temperature-wise, then we'll probably ship Tuesday."

Robert Donaldson's 3-year-old Spun to Run also came out of his impressive runner-up effort in the Cigar Mile tired but in good order, trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero said Sunday morning.

The desire to sleep in was understandable as Spun to Run challenged Maximum Security for the entire race. The grade 1 winners ran 1-2 through every point of call before Maximum Security powered to the wire for a 3 1/2-length victory.

Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner Spun to Run had a 105 Beyer Speed Figure for Saturday's effort, marking his third consecutive triple-digit number following his 109 in the Dirt Mile and a personal-best 110 for his M.P. Ballezzi Appreciation Mile Stakes win at Parx Racing.

"He was a little tired, but he came back good," Guerrero said. "It was very exciting. My horse tries so hard, but Maximum Security is just a beast. Once he gets to the front like that, he doesn't like to get beat. My horse, he likes to run, too—we ran after them. He came back good. The track was heavier than I expected. I thought it'd be heavy, but not as heavy as it was."

Guerrero plans to give Spun to Run time off before a 4-year-old campaign.

"He came back good, but I think he really needs a break," he said. "I'm trying to decide if I should send him to the farm and give him some time off or just keep him at the track and just keep him happy. I'm going to talk to my owner and decide what to do.

"My horse has been running so hard the last five races and earning triple-digit Beyers," he added. "I think with a bit of a break, he'll come back stronger. I'll try and keep his races a little further apart this year, and I think he'll even be a better horse and have a better year. We had a great year in (2019), but he came back every 20, 25 days, and you don't see that too often with stakes horses. He held his races together like that, and that's amazing to me."

Aqueduct Juvenile Winners Eye Derby, Oaks Trails

Following a victory in the Remsen Stakes (G2) with Shotski, trainer Jeremiah O'Dwyer said Wachtel Stable, Gary Barber, Pantofel Stable, and Mike Karty's 2-year-old Blame colt will be nominated to both the one-mile Jerome Stakes Jan. 1 and the 1 1/18-mile Withers Stakes (G3) Feb. 1, both at the Big A.

Photo: Chad B. Harmon Shotski outruns Ajaaweed to win the Remsen at Aqueduct

Shotski earned 10 qualifying points toward the 2020 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). The Jerome and Withers offer additional points on a 10-4-2-1 scale to the top four finishers.

"We'll take a look at them all, and he'll definitely be nominated," O'Dwyer said. "There's plenty of these 3-year-old races around the country, and I'm not afraid to ship. The horse is a good shipper and traveler. We're happy to take him to whatever may be the most suitable spot for him. I think there's more to come from him, and hopefully he'll continue to develop and be a lovely 3-year-old."

O'Dwyer said Shotski, who shipped home to his Laurel Park base Saturday night, came out of the win in good order.

"He jogged up sound and ate up last night. He's full of himself here this morning," O'Dywer said. "I'd like to give him five to six weeks after that race if we could. We'll let the horse do the talking. I don't like to train them off the paper; I like to train them off what I see in the morning. I'll let him tell me how he's feeling."

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is keeping all options open for Demoiselle Stakes (G2) winner Lake Avenue. Godolphin's Tapit filly, out of two-time grade 1 winner Seventh Street, picked up 10 qualifying points for the 2020 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) in her two-turn debut.

While she'll likely ship to Payson Park in Indiantown, Fla., where Mott is primarily stabled during the winter months, her next start could take place in a wide range of places as she continues to pursue qualifying points toward the Oaks.

"They have races in Arkansas, Louisiana, and New York. We're not locked in anywhere," Mott said. "It would make some sense (to keep her at two turns), but she's certainly tactical enough for a mile. I don't think that's an issue."