Win Bright Caps Big Day for Japan in Hong Kong Cup

Win Bright capped a bright day of wins for Japan Dec. 8 at Sha Tin Racecourse, eking out a narrow victory over Magic Wand in the Longines Hong Kong Cup (G1).

It was Japan's third victory from the four group 1 events on a day when all four defending champions—all Hong Kong locals—were defeated.

Win Bright, a 5-year-old son of Stay Gold, backed up his victory in the FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1) over the same 2,000-meter distance (about 1 1/4 miles) at Sha Tin in April despite disappointing performances in his past two outings in Japan.

Jockey Masami Matsuoka positioned Win Bright midway in the eight-horse field as full brothers Time Warp and Glorious Forever blazed away on the lead as expected. As those two raced each other into submission, Matsuoka sent Win Bright to the fore midway down the stretch.

The advantage appeared at risk in the final 50 meters as Ryan Moore finally found running room for Magic Wand, a hard-luck filly whose record of seconds and thirds in top-level races finally ended Nov. 9 with a win in the Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes (G1) at Flemington.

Magic Wand, always close while saving ground, was stopped behind rivals midstretch, lost momentum, then missed only by a short head when Moore finally found space between rivals. The Galileo filly was gaining ground quickly inside the leader through the final strides.

"She ran super," Moore said. "She was unlucky. She's very game."

Rise High was another half-length back in third, the best Hong Kong could do. Last year's winner, Glorious Forever, checked in sixth, and Time Warp finished last.

"His last two outings were not satisfactory," Matsuoka said of Win Bright, "but he has improved since he has been here. He likes the right-handed courses in Japan, so Sha Tin is very suitable for him."

Winning trainer Yoshihiro Hatakeyama said Win Bright's victory, coupled with those of Admire Mars in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1) and Glory Vase in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1), will mean a lot to the Japanese racing industry and to its fans.

"Many racegoers are watching these races live in Japan, so this is a great day for us," Hatakeyama said.

Asked whether he would bring Win Bright back to try to reprise his QE II Cup victory in April 2020, the trainer said: "We will be very honored if we are selected."

A son of Sunday Silence, Win Bright's sire Stay Gold wrapped up his career with a victory in the 2001 Hong Kong Vase. Japanese runners accounted for three races on that card as well.