TERF Awards Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation $5K

The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) is pleased to award Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation $5,000 to support their research efforts.

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation's mission is to fund veterinary research beneficial to promoting the health and soundness of horses.

In alignment with their own mission to support and promote equine education and research by supporting organizations that are educating the public in the proper care of horses, TERF will assist the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation in funding their next cycle of research projects recommended by their Research Advisory Committee and Board.

TERF's grants reflect the values set forth by founders Herb and Ellen Moelis during TERF's 2013 inception. TERF's current Board, includes co-Chairs Kathleen Anderson, DVM, and James Orsini, DVM, Margaret H. Duprey, Gretchen and Roy Jackson, Ellen and Herb Moelis, Wendy Moon, Anita Motion, Toni Orsini, Scott Palmer, Josh Pons and Lucy Zungailia.