Kingman Half Brother to Waldgeist Set For Debut

Trainer John Gosden will unleash a juvenile newcomer Dec. 7 at Wolverhampton whose pedigree unites two of the big breeding stories of 2019.

Waldkonig, who will partner with Rab Havlin when he lines up for the Ladbrokes Home of the Odds Boost EBF Novice Stakes, is a half brother to this year's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) hero Waldgeist by second-season sire sensation Kingman.

He represents owners and breeders Newsells Park Stud and Gestüt Ammerland and is out of the partners' exciting young broodmare Waldlerche, a Prix Penelope (G3) winner by Monsun.

The 5-year-old Waldgeist (by Galileo)—also successful in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud (G1), Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (G1), and Prix Ganay (G1) and now embarking on his stallion career at Ballylinch Stud, is the first foal out of Waldlerche. The 4-year-old Prix de Malleret (G2) winner Waldlied (New Approach) is the second.

Waldstern, a 3-year-old son of Sea The Stars and the mare's third foal, is a dual winner for Gosden and was last seen finishing fourth—beaten less than two lengths—in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup (G3) at Newbury.

Waldlerche is a half sister to Ladbrokes St. Leger (G1) victor Masked Marvel and listed scorer Waldnah.

Waldlerche is out of Stan James Falmouth Stakes (G2) runner-up Waldmark, a daughter of Mark of Esteem and German champion Wurftaube.

Kingman has established himself as one of the most exciting young names in the world. The Banstead Manor Stud-based son of Invincible Spirit has supplied 28 black-type performers—including 17 stakes winners—in his first two crops, with the likes of Persian King, Calyx, King of Comedy, and Headman among his standout performers.

One of the most intriguing of the 12 rivals to Waldkonig is the Hugo Palmer-trained Zoran.

The Invincible Spirit colt is out of Filia Regina, a winning daughter of Galileo and the legendary Ouija Board and, therefore, a sister to Australia.

Zoran ran a promise-filled seventh—beaten just 2 1/2 lengths despite having lost ground at the start—on debut at Lingfield last month.