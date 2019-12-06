Solomini to Stand in New York at McMahon Thoroughbreds

Multiple grade 1-placed winner Solomini will enter stud in New York for 2020, standing at McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds for $6,500, the farm announced Dec. 6.

The recently syndicated 4-year-old son of prominent sire Curlin was competitive with the best of his generation, outperforming top runners Bolt d'Oro , Firenze Fire, Free Drop Billy , and U S Navy Flag in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), where he finished second to eventual champion 2-year-old colt Good Magic . Solomini also crossed the wire first in front of McKinzie in the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1), but a disqualification cost him the win and placed him third.

"The way this Curlin colt grinded his way to the front in deep stretch of the 'Los Al' impressed me," said Raymond DeStefano, who joined with Hidden Lake Farm's Chris Bernhard and Joseph McMahon in the acquisition of Solomini as a stallion. "That grade 1 win would have meant the world to his future at stud. Even (McKinzie's trainer) Bob Baffert mentioned he was surprised with the controversial split DQ decision and that Solomini was the better horse that day. To me, Zayat Stables, Bob Baffert, and many racing fans, he is a grade 1 winner."

His runner-up performance in the Juvenile and FrontRunner Stakes (G1), along with finishing in front at Los Alamitos, earned Solomini consideration for year-end championship honors as a top-three finalist alongside Good Magic and Bolt d'Oro. Solomini continued his form at 3 with a third in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and a second in the Rebel Stakes (G2).

Solomini had a 2-4-5 record out of 16 starts and earnings of $834,993.

Bred in Kentucky by Dr. Glenna Salyer, Solomini is out of the Storm Cat mare Surf Song, a half sister to champion and successful sire Midshipman (Unbridled's Song) and to graded stakes winner Fast Cookie, a Deputy Minister mare who is the dam of multiple grade 1 winner and promising sire Frosted (Tapit ) and graded stakes winner Indulgent (Bernardini ).

Solomini joins McMahon's other stallions for 2020: North America's top-10 second-crop sire Central Banker (by Speightstown ) at a fee of $7,500; Redesdale , another son of Speightstown out of a full sister to Danehill standing his second year at stud for $5,000 after covering 81 mares in 2019; and Teuflesberg , the sire of 2012 champion sprinter Trinniberg who will stand for $3,000. All fees have a live-foal guarantee.

Solomini is at Spruce Lane Farm near Versailles and will be available for inspection Dec. 8-13 before leaving for New York. Anyone interested in viewing the colt should contact Mike McMahon at (859) 983-7617.