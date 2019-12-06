Big Juvenile Races at Aqueduct, Los Alamitos Saturday

The NTRA and BloodHorse provide a one-stop guide to Saturday's graded stakes races, through capsule looks and entries. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern).

The Cigar Mile Day card will be televised on a special edition of America's Day at the Races airing on FS2 and MSG+ from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.

2:09 p.m.—$250,000 Go for Wand Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct (TVG)

Three-time graded stakes winner Spiced Perfection will make her first start since competing in the Breeders' Cup last month, headlining a six-horse field in the one-mile Go for Wand for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up. Spiced Perfection is coming off a fourth-place finish in the seven-furlong Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park, nine lengths back to winner Covfefe.

Entries: Go for Wand H. (G3) Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 6 Grade III

1m

Dirt

$250,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

2:09 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Needs Supervision (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 116 Jeremiah O'Dwyer 10/1 2 2Espresso Shot (NY) Manuel Franco 114 Jorge R. Abreu 20/1 3 3Spiced Perfection (CA) Javier Castellano 124 Peter Miller 3/5 4 4Another Broad (MD) Eric Cancel 118 Todd A. Pletcher 7/2 5 5Saguaro Row (KY) Joel Rosario 118 Michael Stidham 6/1 6 6Our Super Nova (NY) Junior Alvarado 117 Charlton Baker 6/1

3:13 p.m.—$250,000 Demoiselle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)

Coming off a 5 1/2-length victory in the $150,000 Tempted Nov. 1, Courtlandt Farms' Maedean will make her graded stakes debut in headlining a full field of 12 in the Demoiselle, which offers 10-4-2-1 qualifying points to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) to the top four finishers.

Entries: Demoiselle S. (G2) Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 8 Grade II

1 1/8m

Dirt

$250,000

2 yo Fillies

3:13 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Fiftyshays Ofgreen (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 John C. Servis 15/1 2 2Maedean (KY) Luis Saez 120 Mark A. Hennig 7/2 3 3Glass Ceiling (KY) Eric Cancel 118 Danny Gargan 20/1 4 4Miss Marissa (KY) Dylan Davis 118 James T. Ryerson 15/1 5 5Alandra (KY) Joel Rosario 118 Claude R. McGaughey III 4/1 6 6Critical Value (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 120 Jeremiah C. Englehart 8/1 7 7Jara (KY) Joe Bravo 118 John C. Servis 30/1 8 8I Dare U (KY) Manuel Franco 118 George Weaver 15/1 9 9Blame Debbie (KY) Javier Castellano 118 H. Graham Motion 10/1 10 10Daphne Moon (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Jeremiah C. Englehart 8/1 11 11Water White (KY) Luis R. Reyes 118 Rudy R. Rodriguez 10/1 12 12Lake Avenue (KY) Junior Alvarado 118 William I. Mott 9/2

3:43 p.m.—$250,000 Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)

A field of nine juveniles will hope to garner qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby in the 106th edition of the Remsen, which is the first of five local preps for the "Run for the Roses." Trainer Todd Pletcher will send out a pair of contenders in Alpha Sixty Six and stakes-placed Chase Tracker. Alpha Sixty Six broke his maiden first out Sept. 7 on the Belmont Park main track as the lukewarm favorite before running a troubled fifth in the grade 1 Champagne, while Chase Tracker enters the Remsen off a distant third in the grade 3 Nashua to runaway winner Independence Hall.

Entries: Remsen S. (G3) Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 9 Grade III

1 1/8m

Dirt

$250,000

2 yo

3:43 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Chase Tracker (KY) Javier Castellano 118 Todd A. Pletcher 7/2 2 2Forza Di Oro (KY) Junior Alvarado 118 William I. Mott 3/1 3 3Cleon Jones (NY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Jeremiah C. Englehart 6/1 4 4Ajaaweed (KY) Joel Rosario 118 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 9/2 5 5Informative (KY) John Bisono 118 Uriah St. Lewis 12/1 6 6Shotski (KY) Luis Saez 118 Jeremiah O'Dwyer 15/1 7 7Prince James (KY) Manuel Franco 118 Kelsey Danner 15/1 8 8Alpha Sixty Six (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 Todd A. Pletcher 4/1 9 9Amends (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Claude R. McGaughey III 12/1

4:16 p.m.—$750,000 Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)

Multiple grade 1-winner Maximum Security and Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) victor Spun to Run headline a talented field of 11 for the 31st running of the Cigar Mile Handicap.

Entries: Cigar Mile H. (G1) Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 10 Grade I

1m

Dirt

$750,000

3 yo's & up

4:16 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Whitmore (KY) Joel Rosario 120 Ron Moquett 8/1 2 2Bal Harbour (KY) John R. Velazquez 117 Todd A. Pletcher 8/1 3 3Forewarned (OH) Anthony Salgado 115 Uriah St. Lewis 30/1 4 4Pat On the Back (NY) Dylan Davis 118 Jeremiah C. Englehart 15/1 5 5Maximum Security (KY) Luis Saez 122 Jason Servis 3/2 6 6Spun to Run (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 120 Juan Carlos Guerrero 5/2 7 7Nicodemus (KY) Manuel Franco 117 Linda Rice 20/1 8 8Network Effect (FL) Javier Castellano 115 Chad C. Brown 15/1 9 9Looking At Bikinis (KY) Jose L. Ortiz 114 Chad C. Brown 15/1 10 10Tale of Silence (KY) Junior Alvarado 117 Barclay Tagg 20/1 11 11True Timber (KY) Joe Bravo 116 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 15/1

4:58 p.m.—$200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) at Los Alamitos (TVG)

Anneau d'Or, runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), is part of a compact field of four entrants set to contest the Los Alamitos Futurity, which offers Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 10-4-2-1 basis to its top finishers. Trained by Blaine Wright, Anneau d'Or came into the Breeders' Cup Juvenile off a maiden win and was beaten just head by Storm the Court. Hall of Famer Bob Baffert has half the field with 8-5 morning-line favorite Thousand Words and grade 3 winner High Velocity.

Entries: Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 4 Grade II

1 1/16m

Dirt

$200,000

2 yo

1:58 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Anneau d'Or (KY) Juan J. Hernandez 120 Blaine D. Wright 9/5 2 2Wrecking Crew (KY) Abel Cedillo 120 Peter Miller 7/2 3 3Thousand Words (FL) Flavien Prat 120 Bob Baffert 8/5 4 4High Velocity (KY) Drayden Van Dyke 120 Bob Baffert 5/2

6:28 p.m.—$300,000 Starlet Stakes (G1) at Los Alamitos (TVG)

Donna Veloce and Bast, the second- and third-place finishers in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 1, head a field of five entered for the 1 1/16-miles Starlet Stakes.