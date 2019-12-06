Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Donna Veloce is scheduled to return in the Starlet Stakes (G1) Dec. 7 at Los Alamitos

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Donna Veloce is scheduled to return in the Starlet Stakes (G1) Dec. 7 at Los Alamitos

Big Juvenile Races at Aqueduct, Los Alamitos Saturday

Capsules and entries for Saturday's graded stakes.

The NTRA and BloodHorse provide a one-stop guide to Saturday's graded stakes races, through capsule looks and entries. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern). 

The Cigar Mile Day card will be televised on a special edition of America's Day at the Races airing on FS2 and MSG+ from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.

2:09 p.m.—$250,000 Go for Wand Handicap (G3) at Aqueduct (TVG)

Three-time graded stakes winner Spiced Perfection will make her first start since competing in the Breeders' Cup last month, headlining a six-horse field in the one-mile Go for Wand for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up. Spiced Perfection is coming off a fourth-place finish in the seven-furlong Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Santa Anita Park, nine lengths back to winner Covfefe

Entries: Go for Wand H. (G3)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 6

  • Grade III
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:09 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Needs Supervision (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz116Jeremiah O'Dwyer10/1
22Espresso Shot (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco114Jorge R. Abreu20/1
33Spiced Perfection (CA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano124Peter Miller3/5
44Another Broad (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateEric Cancel118Todd A. Pletcher7/2
55Saguaro Row (KY)Joel Rosario118Michael Stidham6/1
66Our Super Nova (NY)Junior Alvarado117Charlton Baker6/1

3:13 p.m.—$250,000 Demoiselle Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)

Coming off a 5 1/2-length victory in the $150,000 Tempted Nov. 1, Courtlandt Farms' Maedean will make her graded stakes debut in headlining a full field of 12 in the Demoiselle, which offers 10-4-2-1 qualifying points to the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) to the top four finishers. 

Entries: Demoiselle S. (G2)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 8

  • Grade II
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 3:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Fiftyshays Ofgreen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118John C. Servis15/1
22Maedean (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez120Mark A. Hennig7/2
33Glass Ceiling (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEric Cancel118Danny Gargan20/1
44Miss Marissa (KY)Dylan Davis118James T. Ryerson15/1
55Alandra (KY)Joel Rosario118Claude R. McGaughey III4/1
66Critical Value (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.120Jeremiah C. Englehart8/1
77Jara (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo118John C. Servis30/1
88I Dare U (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco118George Weaver15/1
99Blame Debbie (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano118H. Graham Motion10/1
1010Daphne Moon (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Jeremiah C. Englehart8/1
1111Water White (KY)Luis R. Reyes118Rudy R. Rodriguez10/1
1212Lake Avenue (KY)Junior Alvarado118William I. Mott9/2

3:43 p.m.—$250,000 Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)

A field of nine juveniles will hope to garner qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby in the 106th edition of the Remsen, which is the first of five local preps for the "Run for the Roses." Trainer Todd Pletcher will send out a pair of contenders in Alpha Sixty Six and stakes-placed Chase Tracker. Alpha Sixty Six broke his maiden first out Sept. 7 on the Belmont Park main track as the lukewarm favorite before running a troubled fifth in the grade 1 Champagne, while Chase Tracker enters the Remsen off a distant third in the grade 3 Nashua to runaway winner Independence Hall.

Entries: Remsen S. (G3)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 9

  • Grade III
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 2 yo
  • 3:43 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Chase Tracker (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano118Todd A. Pletcher7/2
22Forza Di Oro (KY)Junior Alvarado118William I. Mott3/1
33Cleon Jones (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Jeremiah C. Englehart6/1
44Ajaaweed (KY)Joel Rosario118Kiaran P. McLaughlin9/2
55Informative (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn Bisono118Uriah St. Lewis12/1
66Shotski (KY)Luis Saez118Jeremiah O'Dwyer15/1
77Prince James (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco118Kelsey Danner15/1
88Alpha Sixty Six (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Todd A. Pletcher4/1
99Amends (KY)Jose L. Ortiz118Claude R. McGaughey III12/1

4:16 p.m.—$750,000 Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct (FS2 and TVG)
Multiple grade 1-winner Maximum Security and Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) victor Spun to Run headline a talented field of 11 for the 31st running of the Cigar Mile Handicap. 

Entries: Cigar Mile H. (G1)

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 10

  • Grade I
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $750,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:16 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Whitmore (KY)Joel Rosario120Ron Moquett8/1
22Bal Harbour (KY)John R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher8/1
33Forewarned (OH)Keeneland Sales GraduateAnthony Salgado115Uriah St. Lewis30/1
44Pat On the Back (NY)Dylan Davis118Jeremiah C. Englehart15/1
55Maximum Security (KY)Luis Saez122Jason Servis3/2
66Spun to Run (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.120Juan Carlos Guerrero5/2
77Nicodemus (KY)Manuel Franco117Linda Rice20/1
88Network Effect (FL)Javier Castellano115Chad C. Brown15/1
99Looking At Bikinis (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz114Chad C. Brown15/1
1010Tale of Silence (KY)Junior Alvarado117Barclay Tagg20/1
1111True Timber (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo116Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1

4:58 p.m.—$200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) at Los Alamitos (TVG)
Anneau d'Or, runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), is part of a compact field of four entrants set to contest the Los Alamitos Futurity, which offers Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 10-4-2-1 basis to its top finishers. Trained by Blaine Wright, Anneau d'Or came into the Breeders' Cup Juvenile off a maiden win and was beaten just head by Storm the Court. Hall of Famer Bob Baffert has half the field with 8-5 morning-line favorite Thousand Words and grade 3 winner High Velocity.

Entries: Los Alamitos Futurity (G2)

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 4

  • Grade II
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo
  • 1:58 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Anneau d'Or (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJuan J. Hernandez120Blaine D. Wright9/5
22Wrecking Crew (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAbel Cedillo120Peter Miller7/2
33Thousand Words (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat120Bob Baffert8/5
44High Velocity (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert5/2

6:28 p.m.—$300,000 Starlet Stakes (G1) at Los Alamitos (TVG)
Donna Veloce and Bast, the second- and third-place finishers in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 1, head a field of five entered for the 1 1/16-miles Starlet Stakes. 

Entries: Starlet S. (G1)

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 7

  • Grade I
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 3:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Roadrunner's Honor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGeovanni Franco120Doug F. O'Neill15/1
22Bast (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke120Bob Baffert7/5
33Donna Veloce (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan4/5
44Gingham (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAbel Cedillo120Bob Baffert6/1
55K P Dreamin (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateRuben Fuentes120Jeff Mullins12/1

6