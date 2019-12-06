Exultant Faces Foreign Rivals in Hong Kong Vase Defense

When local horses swept the board in the 2018 Longines Hong Kong International Races, it was Exultant's victory in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1) that put the final piece in place, winning at 2,400 meters (about 1 1/2 miles)—an unusual distance for the country.

The Teofilo gelding, now 5, returns to defend his title Dec. 8 at Sha Tin Racecourse facing not only a diverse and talented international cast but also the outside post in a field of 14. Trainer Tony Cruz remains optimistic his star can get the job done, particularly after his workmanlike victory in the Nov. 17 Jockey Club Cup (G2)—the primary local prep for the big race.

Jockey Zac Purton points out Exultant's 2018 win came over foreign rivals who went on to glory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and elsewhere.

"When you go through and look at the horses he was able to beat in the Vase last year," Purton said, "Waldgeist was very unlucky in the race, and he's gone on to beat one of the best in the world (Enable) to win the Arc. Lys Gracieux has gone on to do great things as well. So there was plenty of depth in the field. There was no fluke about his win. He did it the tough way and he got the job done."

Once again, the Vase has attracted a field full of well-traveled and proven stayers, including a first-time HKIR appearance by an Investec Derby (G1) winner, Anthony Van Dyck, part of a duo fielded by Irish master Aidan O'Brien.

Photo: Hong Kong Jockey Club Anthony Van Dyck trains at Sha Tin

Anthony Van Dyck hasn't won since the Derby victory in June but was competitive with a runner-up finish in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1) and thirds in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1) and Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T). He's accompanied in the Vase by stablemate Mount Everest, sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf. Both are 3-year-olds by Galileo.

Japan also has a promising duo in Lucky Lilac, winner of the Nov. 10 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1) against fillies and mares at Kyoto, and Deirdre, a 5-year-old mare who finished second in the 2018 Longines Hong Kong Cup. Deirdre recently completed a successful summer in England that included a win in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) at Goodwood.

Prince of Arran, a 6-year-old Shirocco gelding trained by Charlie Fellowes, has competed around the world with mixed success. He was third in the 2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup (G1) and placed second by disqualification in the same race this year after finishing third. Fellowes planned to run Prince of Arran in the Japan Cup (G1) a week before the Vase but switched course when told Japan would not permit him to use a "comfort blanket" in the starting gate.

Aspetar, a 4-year-old Al Kazeem gelding, adds to the international flavor of the race. Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani of Qatar, he is trained by Roger Charlton and comes off a victory in the Preis von Europa (G1) in Cologne, Germany—his first top-level win.

Charlton said Aspetar is doing well, but "on the ratings might need to improve a couple or three lengths. I'll be thrilled to see him in the top three or four. The prize money is good, and, as you know, we run for buttons in England."

Young Rascal, trained in England by William Haggas, was gelded this year after going off form and returned to win the Floodlit Stakes on the all-weather course at Kempton—the same race used as a prep by Mastery, winner of the 2010 Vase. Haggas mentioned the world's richest races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia as likely targets for Young Rascal should things go well.