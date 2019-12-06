OwnerView Conference Set for July 20-21 at Saratoga

OwnerView announced Dec. 6 that the seventh Thoroughbred Owner Conference will be held July 20-21, 2020, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

"We are excited to bring the Thoroughbred Owner Conference to New York for the first time and to host owners and prospective owners at historic Saratoga Race Course, one of the most iconic sporting venues," said Gary Falter, project manager for OwnerView. "We appreciate the New York Racing Association's (NYRA) support of our event and their recognition of the importance of attracting new owners to the industry."

"Ownership is the lifeblood of the sport, and we are pleased to welcome the OwnerView conference to Saratoga Race Course this summer," said NYRA Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Gordon Lavalette. "Efforts to grow the ranks of ownership are central to the growth of the sport, and there is no better place to do that than at the Spa."

Registration for the 2020 conference will open in mid-December at ownerview.com.

OwnerView also announced that videos of all panels and presentations from the sixth Thoroughbred Owner Conference are now available at ownerview.com/conference-videos.

"Posting the conference videos and presentations provides an educational tool for conference attendees, Thoroughbred owners, and other individuals who are interested in the insights that were shared throughout the two-day event," said Falter.

OwnerView is a joint effort spearheaded by The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association to encourage ownership of Thoroughbreds and provide accurate information on aspects of ownership such as trainers, public racing syndicates, the process of purchasing and owning a Thoroughbred, racehorse retirement, and owner licensing.

Additional information about OwnerView is available at ownerview.com or by contacting Gary Falter at gfalter@jockeyclub.com or (859) 224-2803.

