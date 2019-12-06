Beauty Generation Seeks Rebound in Hong Kong Mile

The question of the week leading up to the Dec. 8 Hong Kong International Races: Is Beauty Generation past his prime, or can the reigning local Horse of the Year rebound from two straight losses to win a third consecutive Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1)?

Beauty Generation swept to 10 consecutive wins spanning two seasons, climbing to the top of the ratings among international milers and sparking talk of international travel.

That all came to a screeching halt when he finished a fading third Oct. 20 in the Oriental Watch Sha Tin Trophy (G2) at Sha Tin Racecourse. That defeat was followed by another third Nov. 17 in the Jockey Club Mile (G2).

Trainer John Moore remains optimistic, pointing out his stable star was carrying 133 pounds in the Sha Tin Trophy—conceding massive weight to the rest of the field—and still was giving up five pounds in the Jockey Club Mile.

"He wasn't beaten that far, especially giving up the weight," Moore said. "If you do your handicapping, why wouldn't he make up the difference at even weights on Sunday?"

Zac Purton, the Road to Rock gelding's regular rider, said, "The alarm bells are certainly ringing. He hasn't been the horse we know in the last two starts. But John has freshened him up. He looks great in the mornings. If the right horse shows up, he's better than them. We know that."

The "them" to whom Purton referred would be the Hong Kong-based bunch 7-year-old Beauty Generation faced in the past two races, plus a tough quartet from Japan and a bit of a question mark from England.

The locals include Waikuku and Ka Ying Star, the first- and second-place finishers in the Jockey Club Mile.

The Japanese raiders are headed by Indy Champ, winner of both the Yasuda Kinen (G1) in June and the Nov. 17 Mile Championship (G1). Maurice completed the same double before winning the Hong Kong Mile in 2015.

Also in from Japan are Normcor, winner of the Victoria Mile (G1) for fillies and mares at Tokyo in May; Admire Mars, a Daiwa Major colt who took down the NKH Mile Cup (G1) for 3-year-olds in May; and Persian Knight, who finished fifth a year ago at Sha Tin.

Zaaki, a 4-year-old Leroidesanimaux gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute, represents England with a pair of group 3 victories topping his résumé.

Hong Kong horses have captured nine of the past 10 runnings of the Mile, a string broken only by Maurice's triumph in 2015.