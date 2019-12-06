Gutierrez Goes for Third Straight Clasico del Caribe

With three horses entered, trainer Fausto Gutierrez hopes for some strength in numbers as he goes for a third consecutive victory in the $300,000 Clasico del Caribe Dec. 8 at Gulfstream Park.
Gutierrez won the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-olds with Kukulkan last year and Jala Jala in 2017. Both runners were bred in Mexico for owner/breeder Rancho San Jorge. The Clasico tops the five-race Clasico Internacional del Caribe that will award $686,500 in purses, with four races for horses bred in the Caribbean or Latin America and one race for imports to those jurisdictions.
This year, Gutierrez will send out another runner for Rancho San Jorge in Lopecitos, as well as Rancho El Sabino's Thibaut and El Santo, who is campaigned by Cuadra J. R. R. All three colts were bred in Mexico.
Thibaut, a son of Famous Again, enters in the best form off a pair of local stakes victories in the Oct. 26 Clasico Kremlin and Sept. 28 Clasico Criadores Mexicanos, both at Hipodromo de las Americas in Mexico City. (Mexico is a Part III country in the International Cataloguing Standards Book.) In the Clasico Kremlin, Thibaut was followed by stablemates El Santo in second and Lopecitos in third.
"This year, I have three horses in the race, so I think we have a very good chance," Gutierrez said. "I think the competition is at the same level with the other countries. There's good horses from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Panama. The Mexican horses this year are good ones, and I have plenty of confidence we can win this race again."
Irad Ortiz Jr., who has ridden the winners of six Clasico Internacional del Caribe races the past two years, has the mount aboard Thibaut. Ortiz rode Jala Jala and Kukulkan for their Clasico del Caribe victories. Hall of Famer John Velazquez has the mount aboard El Santo, and Jose Ortiz has the call on Lopecitos.
Gran Omero has won nine of his 10 starts in Venezuela—including three straight local group 1 races. (Venezuela is a Part II country in the International Cataloguing Standards Book.)
"He's 9-for-10 at this moment. His only loss he was third but was very close to the winner. He has won all the top races for 3-year-olds in Venezuela. He's a champion. I think he's going to run a very good race," trainer Reynaldo Yanez said. "I'm feeling very good about it. This is a spectacular opportunity to have a very good horse like this for this race, and I think he has a great chance to win the race."
Hall of Famer Javier Castellano has the mount aboard Gran Omero.
One of the highlights in the other four races is the return of Kulkulkan, who this year will contest the $100,000 Copa Confraternidad del Caribe Stakes for 3-year-olds and older going 1 1/4 miles. Kulkulkan continued to race in the United States after last year's 10 1/4-length score in the Clasico, earning a second-place finish in the West Virginia Governor's Cup (G3) and an allowance win at Churchill Downs.
"I think he's a nice horse at a good level in the United States, which was the big question after he ran the Pegasus," Gutierrez said. "After he won at Churchill, he was second in a group 3. Now, he is back again to win back-to-back in the Clasico del Caribe and the Copa Confraternidad like Jala Jala for the same stable."
Last year, Jala Jala won the Copa Confraternidad del Caribe one year after taking the Clasico.
In the $86,500 Copa Dama del Caribe Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles, Venezuelan-bred Go Sexy Go has won stakes in two of her past three starts in her native country, most recently drawing off to a 6 1/2-length victory in the Clasico Hipica Nacional.
In the $115,000 Copa Velocidad del Caribe Stakes for 3-year-olds sprinting six furlongs, Quintus enters off three straight clear victories in his native Panama. Luis Saez will ride.
In the $85,000 Copa Invitacional del Caribe Stakes at 1 1/4 miles for 3-year-olds and older who have been imported to one of the participating countries, Celandine will try to return to his winning form. A Kentucky-bred 3-year-old son of Street Sense , Sonata Stable's Celandine won his first five starts at Camarero in Puerto Rico by a combined 46 lengths. In his most recent start, Oct. 20 at Camarero, he stumbled and was eased.
Regular rider Juan Diaz has made the trip from Puerto Rico to ride.
Entries: Copa Confraternidad del Caribe S.
Entries: Copa Confraternidad del Caribe S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Fray Angelico (PAN) Luis Saez 122 Alberto Paz-Rodriguez 4/1 2 2Kukulkan (MEX) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 122 Fausto Gutierrez 2/5 3 3Justiciero (PR) Juan C. Diaz 122 Jose D. Velez 6/1 4 4Kandinsky (MEX) John R. Velazquez 122 Fausto Gutierrez 5/1 5 5Lluvia de Nieve (PR) Javier Castellano 122 Edwin Diaz, Jr. 20/1
Entries: Copa Dama del Caribe S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Best Trebol (DOM) Juan C. Diaz 118 Jose D. Velez 6/1 2 2La Peralta (MEX) Luis Contreras 118 Ariel Ruiz 5/2 3 3Cheska (PAN) Luis Saez 118 Rafael A. Fernandez 15/1 4 4Queen Monica (VEN) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Jose Francisco D'Angelo 15/1 5 5Go Sexy Go (VEN) Santiago Gonzalez 118 Ramon M. Garcia 8/1 6 6Genubi Asquifar (MEX) Paco Lopez 118 Efren Loza, Jr. 7/2 7 7Cacciatora (VEN) Javier Castellano 118 Juan Carlos Avila 3/1 8 8Laika (MEX) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Fausto Gutierrez 8/1
Entries: Copa Invitacional del Caribe S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Kublaigo (KY) Cristian A. Torres 122 Fausto Gutierrez 12/1 2 2Bravo Ignacio (ARG) Jose L. Ortiz 122 Roberto Arango 6/1 3 3Lagartijo (KY) Luis Contreras 118 Ricardo Contreras 20/1 4 4Secret Passage (KY) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 122 Jose D. Velez 6/1 5 5Pow (KY) John R. Velazquez 118 B. Mafla-Herrera 15/1 6 6Little Paul (KY) Erik Ramirez 122 Jose D. Velez 10/1 7 7Celandine (KY) Juan C. Diaz 118 Edwin Diaz, Jr. 8/1 8 8Trincheto (ARG) Javier Castellano 122 Guillermo Martucci 20/1 9 9California Music (KY) Luis Saez 122 Alberto Paz-Rodriguez 9/2 10 10Letruska (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 110 Fausto Gutierrez 9/5
Entries: Copa Velocidad del Caribe S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Halcon (MEX) Paco Lopez 118 Fausto Gutierrez 5/1 2 2Ferragamo (MEX) Javier Castellano 118 Oscar M. Gonzalez 5/2 3 3El Furioso Afy (PR) Cristian A. Torres 118 Jose D. Velez 15/1 4 4El Muchachito (PAN) John R. Velazquez 118 Carlos Espino 12/1 5 5Percusionista (PR) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Jorge Navarro 8/1 6 6Don Ruben (PR) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Jose D. Velez 20/1 7 7Castanyer (VEN) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Jose Francisco D'Angelo 4/1 8 8Sacamandu (MEX) Luis Contreras 118 Ariel Ruiz 15/1 9 9Quintus (PAN) Luis Saez 118 Rodrigo Jaen 3/1
Entries: Clasico Internacional del Caribe S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Thibaut (MEX) Irad Ortiz, Jr. 118 Fausto Gutierrez 7/2 2 2Gran Omero (VEN) Javier Castellano 118 Reynaldo Yanez 9/2 3 3Papa Candelo (PR) Juan C. Diaz 118 Jose D. Velez 12/1 4 4Fix (PAN) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 118 Alberto Paz-Rodriguez 15/1 5 5El Santo (MEX) John R. Velazquez 118 Fausto Gutierrez 4/1 6 6Senor Concerto (PAN) Luis Saez 118 Rodrigo Jaen 6/1 7 7Supreme Soul (JAM) Jairo Rendon 108 Anthony Nunez 15/1 8 8Juice Man (JAM) Cristian A. Torres 108 Glenn Mendez 20/1 9 9Lopecitos (MEX) Jose L. Ortiz 118 Fausto Gutierrez 12/1 10 10Turpin Time (PAN) Jose Lezcano 118 Mario Estevez 10/1 11 11The Brother Slew (VEN) Paco Lopez 118 Paul Valery 30/1 12 12Doctor Sotelo (VEN) Emisael Jaramillo 118 Carlos A. Arteaga 12/1
