Improving Forest Fire Heads to Claiming Crown Jewel

The Claiming Crown returns to Gulfstream Park Dec. 7 to celebrate the hard-knocking horses on the racetrack. Eleven races are scheduled at the South Florida track, including nine starter stakes for horses who have raced for a tag. The centerpiece is the $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up who have started for $35,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.

The 1 1/8-mile Jewel attracted nine entries, including Shirley Lojeski's Pennsylvania homebred Forest Fire. The 4-year-old Friesan Fire gelding rides a three-race winning streak. He scored his first stakes win Oct. 19 in the Maryland Million Classic Stakes at Laurel Park. It was the third stakes attempt for Forest Fire, who was second in the 2018 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel.

"He had shown that he was a stake horse early on in his career," trainer John Servis said. "In his third or fourth start, we put him in a stake and he got beat by three-quarters of a length, so we always knew he had talent."

Forest Fire was sidelined later in 2018 with a knee chip and had a throat issue after returning to the races this year. Since then, he won two allowance optional claimers at Parx Racing before the Maryland Million Classic, his first race at 1 1/8 miles.

"He seems to be getting even better. Paco Lopez rode him in Maryland, and he thought there was a lot of horse left," Servis said. "He felt like he was just toying with those horses. We're excited about him going in the right direction and seeing what he is."

Video: Maryland Million Classic S. (BT)

Forest Fire is the co-highweight of 124 pounds in the Jewel along with Leitone, trained by the other Servis brother, Jason.

A dual group 1 winner in his native Chile, Leitone made his first U.S. start in August 2018. M and A Racing Stable claimed him June 16 at Belmont Park for $12,500. The 5-year-old son of Dunkirk won that 1 1/16-mile race by 13 3/4 lengths. He enters off another win, by 7 1/4 lengths, over that same course and distance Oct. 25 when racing for a $50,000 tag.

Saturday will also feature two $125,000, 1 1/16-mile turf events for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018—the Claiming Crown Emerald Stakes and the Claiming Crown Tiara Stakes for fillies and mares.

Twelve horses were entered in the Emerald, including AJ Suited Racing Stable's Dontblamerocket. The 5-year-old Blame gelding was a $50,000 claim at Churchill Downs in May and has won two starter allowances since with trainer Norm Casse.

Dontblamerocket went to Saratoga Race Course to capture a race at 1 1/8 miles on turf before winning at a mile and 70 yards at Kentucky Downs. He enters the Emerald off a three-month layoff.

Photo: Coglianese Photos Dontblamerocket wins an Aug. 11 allowance at Saratoga Race Course

"He's just one of those types of horses we really like. He always shows up and he always runs his race," Casse said. "He's always ultra-competitive. We've been really lucky because we've been able to find some really good spots for him, and we've spaced his races out accordingly. He's just rewarded us with the confidence that we've put into him."

An overflow field was drawn for the Tiara. Set for the outside post 12 is SJT Racing Stables homebred Lady Alida, a black-type winner this year on the Gulfstream turf who will carry high weight of 126 pounds. Alfredo Lichoa trains the 4-year-old Street Boss filly, who won the Treasure Coast Stakes at a mile in July.

Stakes winners from this year are found throughout the card. Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables, and Bethlehem Stables' Shekky Shebaz, third in the Nov. 2 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), is among the classiest in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury Stakes, a five-furlong turf sprint for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.

Video: Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T)

Shekky Shebaz was purchased by his current connections and sent to Jason Servis following a frontrunning victory in a fast turf sprint at Saratoga, where he was entered for a $25,000 tag. The 4-year-old Cape Blanco gelding then won the Lucky Coin Stakes at the Spa, running 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf in 1:01.18, less than a second off the track record. Shekky Shebaz finished a close second in the Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stakes before the Breeders' Cup.

The $110,000 Claiming Crown Express Stakes, six furlongs for horses who have started for $8,000 or less, features a competitive trio in stakes winners Fast Pass and Travy Boy and grade 3-placed Whyruawesome,

Stakes winners First Deal and Royal Squeeze will face off in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit Stakes, seven furlongs for horses who have started for $16,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.

Gulfstream will also hold the Claiming Crown Glass Slipper Stakes, one mile for fillies and mares who have started for $12,500 or less since Jan. 1, 2018; the $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash Stakes, five furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares who have started for $25,000 since Jan. 1, 2018; and the $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse Stakes, 1 1/16 miles for horses who have started for $8,000 or less.