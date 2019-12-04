Forest Fire wins the Maryland Million Classic Stakes at Laurel Park

Jim McCue / Maryland Jockey Club

Improving Forest Fire Heads to Claiming Crown Jewel

Stakes winners found throughout Dec. 7 Claiming Crown entries at Gulfstream.

The Claiming Crown returns to Gulfstream Park Dec. 7 to celebrate the hard-knocking horses on the racetrack. Eleven races are scheduled at the South Florida track, including nine starter stakes for horses who have raced for a tag. The centerpiece is the $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up who have started for $35,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.

The 1 1/8-mile Jewel attracted nine entries, including Shirley Lojeski's Pennsylvania homebred Forest Fire. The 4-year-old Friesan Fire  gelding rides a three-race winning streak. He scored his first stakes win Oct. 19 in the Maryland Million Classic Stakes at Laurel Park. It was the third stakes attempt for Forest Fire, who was second in the 2018 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel.   

"He had shown that he was a stake horse early on in his career," trainer John Servis said. "In his third or fourth start, we put him in a stake and he got beat by three-quarters of a length, so we always knew he had talent."

Forest Fire was sidelined later in 2018 with a knee chip and had a throat issue after returning to the races this year. Since then, he won two allowance optional claimers at Parx Racing before the Maryland Million Classic, his first race at 1 1/8 miles.

"He seems to be getting even better. Paco Lopez rode him in Maryland, and he thought there was a lot of horse left," Servis said. "He felt like he was just toying with those horses. We're excited about him going in the right direction and seeing what he is."

Forest Fire is the co-highweight of 124 pounds in the Jewel along with Leitone, trained by the other Servis brother, Jason.

A dual group 1 winner in his native Chile, Leitone made his first U.S. start in August 2018. M and A Racing Stable claimed him June 16 at Belmont Park for $12,500. The 5-year-old son of Dunkirk won that 1 1/16-mile race by 13 3/4 lengths. He enters off another win, by 7 1/4 lengths, over that same course and distance Oct. 25 when racing for a $50,000 tag.

Saturday will also feature two $125,000, 1 1/16-mile turf events for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018—the Claiming Crown Emerald Stakes and the Claiming Crown Tiara Stakes for fillies and mares.

Twelve horses were entered in the Emerald, including AJ Suited Racing Stable's Dontblamerocket. The 5-year-old Blame  gelding was a $50,000 claim at Churchill Downs in May and has won two starter allowances since with trainer Norm Casse.

Dontblamerocket went to Saratoga Race Course to capture a race at 1 1/8 miles on turf before winning at a mile and 70 yards at Kentucky Downs. He enters the Emerald off a three-month layoff.

Dontblamerocket - STR, Saratoga, August 11, 2019
Photo: Coglianese Photos
Dontblamerocket wins an Aug. 11 allowance at Saratoga Race Course

"He's just one of those types of horses we really like. He always shows up and he always runs his race," Casse said. "He's always ultra-competitive. We've been really lucky because we've been able to find some really good spots for him, and we've spaced his races out accordingly. He's just rewarded us with the confidence that we've put into him."

An overflow field was drawn for the Tiara. Set for the outside post 12 is SJT Racing Stables homebred Lady Alida, a black-type winner this year on the Gulfstream turf who will carry high weight of 126 pounds. Alfredo Lichoa trains the 4-year-old Street Boss  filly, who won the Treasure Coast Stakes at a mile in July.

Stakes winners from this year are found throughout the card. Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables, and Bethlehem Stables' Shekky Shebaz, third in the Nov. 2 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), is among the classiest in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury Stakes, a five-furlong turf sprint for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.

Shekky Shebaz was purchased by his current connections and sent to Jason Servis following a frontrunning victory in a fast turf sprint at Saratoga, where he was entered for a $25,000 tag. The 4-year-old Cape Blanco gelding then won the Lucky Coin Stakes at the Spa, running 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf in 1:01.18, less than a second off the track record. Shekky Shebaz finished a close second in the Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stakes before the Breeders' Cup.

The $110,000 Claiming Crown Express Stakes, six furlongs for horses who have started for $8,000 or less, features a competitive trio in stakes winners Fast Pass and Travy Boy and grade 3-placed Whyruawesome,  

Stakes winners First Deal and Royal Squeeze will face off in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit Stakes, seven furlongs for horses who have started for $16,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018. 

Gulfstream will also hold the Claiming Crown Glass Slipper Stakes, one mile for fillies and mares who have started for $12,500 or less since Jan. 1, 2018; the $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash Stakes, five furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares who have started for $25,000 since Jan. 1, 2018; and the $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse Stakes, 1 1/16 miles for horses who have started for $8,000 or less.

Entries: Claiming Crown Express S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 2

  • SST
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 12:18 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Harryhee (FL)Luca Panici120Brett McLellan20/1
22Travy Boy (FL)Paco Lopez126Gilberto Zerpa6/1
33Northern (FL)Tyler Gaffalione120Michael J. Maker12/1
44Fast Pass (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCristian A. Torres126Peter R. Walder7/2
55Brother Chub (NJ)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.126Michael M. Moore10/1
66Nick the Cardshark (FL)Jairo Rendon122Jose H. Delgado30/1
77Tale of Fire (KY)Emisael Jaramillo124Jorge Navarro9/2
88Take Charge Dude (FL)Ricardo Santana, Jr.124Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.15/1
99Whyruawesome (KY)Kendrick Carmouche124Jorge Navarro8/5
1010Bordini (KY)Jermaine V. Bridgmohan120Cheryl Winebaugh30/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Glass Slipper S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 4

  • SST
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:17 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Picasso Moon (KY)Emisael Jaramillo124Jorge Navarro6/1
22Liza Star (FL)Ricardo Santana, Jr.124Peter R. Walder5/2
33Lucy's Town (KY)Jose Lezcano122Kelly J. Breen15/1
44Expect Indy (IN)Tyler Gaffalione126Georgina Baxter8/1
55Cuddle Kitten (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche126Jorge Navarro3/1
66Kodiak Katie (NJ)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.124Kelly J. Breen10/1
77Potra Liza (KY)Paco Lopez124Jorge Navarro4/1
88Final Flurry (KY)Chris Landeros124Kendall Condie30/1
99She's Right Again (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCristian A. Torres124Peter R. Walder15/1
1010All Good Times (FL)Jairo Rendon120John Rigattieri30/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Distaff Dash S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 5

  • SST
  • 5f
  • Turf
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:47 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Unaquoi (WV)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.124Ollie L. Figgins, III8/1
22Stetson Gold (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche122Joseph Taylor20/1
33Thinkin Cowtown (FL)Tyler Gaffalione120Georgina Baxter3/1
44Band of Angels (FL)Jose C. Ferrer122Jorge Navarro5/2
55R Next Roll (FL)Nik Juarez120Georgina Baxter10/1
66Same Kinda Crazy (NY)Edgar S. Prado120Luis M. Ramirez12/1
77Glory Roll (FL)Jairo Rendon118Joseph F. Orseno15/1
88Blue Magic (KY)Victor Lebron120Luis M. Ramirez8/1
99Dance Till Dawn (FL)Emisael Jaramillo118Philip M. Serpe4/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Rapid Transit S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 6

  • SST
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:20 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Rayo My King (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh120Herbert Miller20/1
22Rol Again Question (MD)Jairo Rendon122Jose H. Delgado20/1
33Just Kidding (FL)Ricardo Santana, Jr.120Robert B. Hess, Jr.8/1
44Royal Squeeze (FL)Paco Lopez126Elizabeth L. Dobles6/1
55Empire Power (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano124Antonio Sano15/1
66Yodel E. A. Who (KY)Tyler Gaffalione122Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.9/2
77Who's Out (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEmisael Jaramillo122Jorge Navarro6/1
88First Deal (FL)Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr.124Jorge Navarro7/2
99Benefactor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche122Jorge Navarro3/1
1010D T Goodie (PA)Nik Juarez120Joseph Taylor10/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Canterbury S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 7

  • SST
  • 5f
  • Turf
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:52 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11New York's Finest (NY)Jose C. Ferrer120J. Kent Sweezey10/1
22Krsto Skye (KY)Nik Juarez120Robert B. Hess, Jr.15/1
33Shekky Shebaz (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePaco Lopez124Jason Servis7/5
44Pemaquid Pete (FL)Cristian A. Torres122Teresa Connelly30/1
55Tiger Blood (FL)Ricardo Santana, Jr.120Steve Klesaris5/2
66Soldollie (FL)Tony Maragh124Herbert Miller15/1
77Diamond Majesty (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux120Patrick L. Biancone30/1
88Cryogenic (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJorge A. Vargas, Jr.122Michael J. Maker20/1
99Rocket Heat (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros126Michael Tannuzzo8/1
1010Faction Cat (FL)Tyler Gaffalione124Georgina Baxter15/1
1111Mar Vista Miguel (NY)Jeffrey Sanchez120Rohan Crichton10/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Iron Horse S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 8

  • SST
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $110,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 3:24 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bobby G (KY)Edgar S. Prado120Jose Corrales12/1
22To Dare (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux120Ralph E. Nicks15/1
33Dizzy Gillespie (SC)Cristian A. Torres122Peter R. Walder12/1
44Ruler of the Nile (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.124Michael E. Lauer7/2
55Peppi the Hunter (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche122Jorge Navarro20/1
66Sensational Ride (GA)Jose A. Bracho122Peter R. Walder10/1
77Salsa's Return (FL)Emisael Jaramillo124Jorge Navarro9/5
88Yes I See (WV)Rajiv Maragh122Peter R. Walder20/1
99Twocubanbrothersu (KY)Jairo Rendon122John Rigattieri9/2
1010Spin Cycle (NY)Nik Juarez124J. Kent Sweezey30/1
1111Donji (KY)Paco Lopez124Elizabeth L. Dobles15/1
1212French Quarter (FL)Tyler Gaffalione124Michael J. Maker20/1
1313Mr Chaplin (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSantiago Gonzalez120Bernardo Campos30/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Tiara S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 9

  • SST
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 3:56 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Arabella Bella (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione122Michael J. Maker9/2
22Bareeqa (NY)Jose Lezcano124Danny Gargan8/1
33Diamond Play (NJ)Nik Juarez124Anthony R. Margotta, Jr.10/1
44Drinks On Me (KY)Edgar Perez122Cheryl Winebaugh20/1
55Passion Plus (FL)Jairo Rendon120Antonio Sano20/1
66Lucky Long (KY)Paco Lopez120Rohan Crichton5/1
77Vip Nation (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche122Bruce N. Levine8/1
88Bienville Street (FL)Cristian A. Torres124Cam M. Gambolati10/1
99Una Luna (FL)Emisael Jaramillo120Jose A. Gallegos4/1
1010Raki (FL)Carlos D. Lugo120Eduardo Azpurua, Jr.20/1
1111Amazing Audrey (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.122Antonio Sano12/1
1212Lady Alida (KY)Santiago Gonzalez126Alfredo Lichoa8/1
1313Codrington (NY)Jairo Rendon120Michael J. Maker15/1
1414Pugilist (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.120Michael J. Maker12/1
1515Britesideoftheroad (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRajiv Maragh120Shamir Maragh10/1
1616Trieste (BRZ)Hector Isaac Berrios120Amador Merei Sanchez20/1

Entries: Claiming Crown Jewel S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 10

  • SST
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Holiday Bonus (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.120Jorge Navarro12/1
22Third Day (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux122Brian A. Lynch6/1
33Forest Fire (PA)Paco Lopez124John C. Servis7/2
44Create Again (KY)Victor Lebron120Rasharn Creque12/1
55Leitone (CHI)Jose Lezcano124Jason Servis2/1
66Aequor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez120Oscar M. Gonzalez30/1
77Ekhtibaar (KY)Kendrick Carmouche120Jorge Navarro10/1
88Degrom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione122J. Tyler Servis8/1
99Noble Thought (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.122Michael J. Maker9/2

Entries: Claiming Crown Emerald S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, December 07, 2019, Race 11

  • SST
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Fifth Title (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateVictor Lebron120Rasharn Creque20/1
22Tusk (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.124Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.5/1
33Hieroglyphics (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano122Kiaran P. McLaughlin8/1
44Apreciado (KY)Tyler Gaffalione124Michael J. Maker8/1
55Muggsamatic (FL)Paco Lopez122Jason Servis7/2
66Driven by Thunder (FL)Hector Isaac Berrios124Amador Merei Sanchez12/1
77Dontblamerocket (KY)Julien R. Leparoux124Norm W. Casse4/1
88Patriot Drive (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJorge A. Vargas, Jr.122Michael J. Maker6/1
99And Won (FL)Edgar Perez124Anthony J. Granitz20/1
1010Max K. O. (FL)Kendrick Carmouche122Robert N. Falcone, Jr.12/1
1111Spring Up (FL)Jairo Rendon120Jose H. Delgado20/1
1212King of Spades (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateNik Juarez120Kelly J. Breen15/1

