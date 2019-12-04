Improving Forest Fire Heads to Claiming Crown Jewel

The Claiming Crown returns to Gulfstream Park Dec. 7 to celebrate the hard-knocking horses on the racetrack. Eleven races are scheduled at the South Florida track, including nine starter stakes for horses who have raced for a tag. The centerpiece is the $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up who have started for $35,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.
The 1 1/8-mile Jewel attracted nine entries, including Shirley Lojeski's Pennsylvania homebred Forest Fire. The 4-year-old Friesan Fire gelding rides a three-race winning streak. He scored his first stakes win Oct. 19 in the Maryland Million Classic Stakes at Laurel Park. It was the third stakes attempt for Forest Fire, who was second in the 2018 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel.
"He had shown that he was a stake horse early on in his career," trainer John Servis said. "In his third or fourth start, we put him in a stake and he got beat by three-quarters of a length, so we always knew he had talent."
Forest Fire was sidelined later in 2018 with a knee chip and had a throat issue after returning to the races this year. Since then, he won two allowance optional claimers at Parx Racing before the Maryland Million Classic, his first race at 1 1/8 miles.
"He seems to be getting even better. Paco Lopez rode him in Maryland, and he thought there was a lot of horse left," Servis said. "He felt like he was just toying with those horses. We're excited about him going in the right direction and seeing what he is."
Video: Maryland Million Classic S. (BT)
Forest Fire is the co-highweight of 124 pounds in the Jewel along with Leitone, trained by the other Servis brother, Jason.
A dual group 1 winner in his native Chile, Leitone made his first U.S. start in August 2018. M and A Racing Stable claimed him June 16 at Belmont Park for $12,500. The 5-year-old son of Dunkirk won that 1 1/16-mile race by 13 3/4 lengths. He enters off another win, by 7 1/4 lengths, over that same course and distance Oct. 25 when racing for a $50,000 tag.
Saturday will also feature two $125,000, 1 1/16-mile turf events for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018—the Claiming Crown Emerald Stakes and the Claiming Crown Tiara Stakes for fillies and mares.
Twelve horses were entered in the Emerald, including AJ Suited Racing Stable's Dontblamerocket. The 5-year-old Blame gelding was a $50,000 claim at Churchill Downs in May and has won two starter allowances since with trainer Norm Casse.
Dontblamerocket went to Saratoga Race Course to capture a race at 1 1/8 miles on turf before winning at a mile and 70 yards at Kentucky Downs. He enters the Emerald off a three-month layoff.
"He's just one of those types of horses we really like. He always shows up and he always runs his race," Casse said. "He's always ultra-competitive. We've been really lucky because we've been able to find some really good spots for him, and we've spaced his races out accordingly. He's just rewarded us with the confidence that we've put into him."
An overflow field was drawn for the Tiara. Set for the outside post 12 is SJT Racing Stables homebred Lady Alida, a black-type winner this year on the Gulfstream turf who will carry high weight of 126 pounds. Alfredo Lichoa trains the 4-year-old Street Boss filly, who won the Treasure Coast Stakes at a mile in July.
Stakes winners from this year are found throughout the card. Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables, and Bethlehem Stables' Shekky Shebaz, third in the Nov. 2 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T), is among the classiest in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury Stakes, a five-furlong turf sprint for horses who have started for $25,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.
Video: Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T)
Shekky Shebaz was purchased by his current connections and sent to Jason Servis following a frontrunning victory in a fast turf sprint at Saratoga, where he was entered for a $25,000 tag. The 4-year-old Cape Blanco gelding then won the Lucky Coin Stakes at the Spa, running 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf in 1:01.18, less than a second off the track record. Shekky Shebaz finished a close second in the Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational Stakes before the Breeders' Cup.
The $110,000 Claiming Crown Express Stakes, six furlongs for horses who have started for $8,000 or less, features a competitive trio in stakes winners Fast Pass and Travy Boy and grade 3-placed Whyruawesome,
Stakes winners First Deal and Royal Squeeze will face off in the $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit Stakes, seven furlongs for horses who have started for $16,000 or less since Jan. 1, 2018.
Gulfstream will also hold the Claiming Crown Glass Slipper Stakes, one mile for fillies and mares who have started for $12,500 or less since Jan. 1, 2018; the $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash Stakes, five furlongs on the turf for fillies and mares who have started for $25,000 since Jan. 1, 2018; and the $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse Stakes, 1 1/16 miles for horses who have started for $8,000 or less.
Entries: Claiming Crown Express S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Harryhee (FL) Luca Panici 120 Brett McLellan 20/1 2 2Travy Boy (FL) Paco Lopez 126 Gilberto Zerpa 6/1 3 3Northern (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 120 Michael J. Maker 12/1 4 4Fast Pass (KY) Cristian A. Torres 126 Peter R. Walder 7/2 5 5Brother Chub (NJ) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 126 Michael M. Moore 10/1 6 6Nick the Cardshark (FL) Jairo Rendon 122 Jose H. Delgado 30/1 7 7Tale of Fire (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 124 Jorge Navarro 9/2 8 8Take Charge Dude (FL) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 124 Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. 15/1 9 9Whyruawesome (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 124 Jorge Navarro 8/5 10 10Bordini (KY) Jermaine V. Bridgmohan 120 Cheryl Winebaugh 30/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Glass Slipper S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Picasso Moon (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 124 Jorge Navarro 6/1 2 2Liza Star (FL) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 124 Peter R. Walder 5/2 3 3Lucy's Town (KY) Jose Lezcano 122 Kelly J. Breen 15/1 4 4Expect Indy (IN) Tyler Gaffalione 126 Georgina Baxter 8/1 5 5Cuddle Kitten (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 126 Jorge Navarro 3/1 6 6Kodiak Katie (NJ) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 124 Kelly J. Breen 10/1 7 7Potra Liza (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Jorge Navarro 4/1 8 8Final Flurry (KY) Chris Landeros 124 Kendall Condie 30/1 9 9She's Right Again (KY) Cristian A. Torres 124 Peter R. Walder 15/1 10 10All Good Times (FL) Jairo Rendon 120 John Rigattieri 30/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Distaff Dash S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Unaquoi (WV) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 124 Ollie L. Figgins, III 8/1 2 2Stetson Gold (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Joseph Taylor 20/1 3 3Thinkin Cowtown (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 120 Georgina Baxter 3/1 4 4Band of Angels (FL) Jose C. Ferrer 122 Jorge Navarro 5/2 5 5R Next Roll (FL) Nik Juarez 120 Georgina Baxter 10/1 6 6Same Kinda Crazy (NY) Edgar S. Prado 120 Luis M. Ramirez 12/1 7 7Glory Roll (FL) Jairo Rendon 118 Joseph F. Orseno 15/1 8 8Blue Magic (KY) Victor Lebron 120 Luis M. Ramirez 8/1 9 9Dance Till Dawn (FL) Emisael Jaramillo 118 Philip M. Serpe 4/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Rapid Transit S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Rayo My King (KY) Rajiv Maragh 120 Herbert Miller 20/1 2 2Rol Again Question (MD) Jairo Rendon 122 Jose H. Delgado 20/1 3 3Just Kidding (FL) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 8/1 4 4Royal Squeeze (FL) Paco Lopez 126 Elizabeth L. Dobles 6/1 5 5Empire Power (KY) Jose Lezcano 124 Antonio Sano 15/1 6 6Yodel E. A. Who (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 122 Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. 9/2 7 7Who's Out (KY) Emisael Jaramillo 122 Jorge Navarro 6/1 8 8First Deal (FL) Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr. 124 Jorge Navarro 7/2 9 9Benefactor (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Jorge Navarro 3/1 10 10D T Goodie (PA) Nik Juarez 120 Joseph Taylor 10/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Canterbury S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1New York's Finest (NY) Jose C. Ferrer 120 J. Kent Sweezey 10/1 2 2Krsto Skye (KY) Nik Juarez 120 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 15/1 3 3Shekky Shebaz (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Jason Servis 7/5 4 4Pemaquid Pete (FL) Cristian A. Torres 122 Teresa Connelly 30/1 5 5Tiger Blood (FL) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Steve Klesaris 5/2 6 6Soldollie (FL) Tony Maragh 124 Herbert Miller 15/1 7 7Diamond Majesty (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 120 Patrick L. Biancone 30/1 8 8Cryogenic (FL) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 122 Michael J. Maker 20/1 9 9Rocket Heat (KY) Chris Landeros 126 Michael Tannuzzo 8/1 10 10Faction Cat (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 124 Georgina Baxter 15/1 11 11Mar Vista Miguel (NY) Jeffrey Sanchez 120 Rohan Crichton 10/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Iron Horse S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bobby G (KY) Edgar S. Prado 120 Jose Corrales 12/1 2 2To Dare (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 120 Ralph E. Nicks 15/1 3 3Dizzy Gillespie (SC) Cristian A. Torres 122 Peter R. Walder 12/1 4 4Ruler of the Nile (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 124 Michael E. Lauer 7/2 5 5Peppi the Hunter (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Jorge Navarro 20/1 6 6Sensational Ride (GA) Jose A. Bracho 122 Peter R. Walder 10/1 7 7Salsa's Return (FL) Emisael Jaramillo 124 Jorge Navarro 9/5 8 8Yes I See (WV) Rajiv Maragh 122 Peter R. Walder 20/1 9 9Twocubanbrothersu (KY) Jairo Rendon 122 John Rigattieri 9/2 10 10Spin Cycle (NY) Nik Juarez 124 J. Kent Sweezey 30/1 11 11Donji (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Elizabeth L. Dobles 15/1 12 12French Quarter (FL) Tyler Gaffalione 124 Michael J. Maker 20/1 13 13Mr Chaplin (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 120 Bernardo Campos 30/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Tiara S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Arabella Bella (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 122 Michael J. Maker 9/2 2 2Bareeqa (NY) Jose Lezcano 124 Danny Gargan 8/1 3 3Diamond Play (NJ) Nik Juarez 124 Anthony R. Margotta, Jr. 10/1 4 4Drinks On Me (KY) Edgar Perez 122 Cheryl Winebaugh 20/1 5 5Passion Plus (FL) Jairo Rendon 120 Antonio Sano 20/1 6 6Lucky Long (KY) Paco Lopez 120 Rohan Crichton 5/1 7 7Vip Nation (NY) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Bruce N. Levine 8/1 8 8Bienville Street (FL) Cristian A. Torres 124 Cam M. Gambolati 10/1 9 9Una Luna (FL) Emisael Jaramillo 120 Jose A. Gallegos 4/1 10 10Raki (FL) Carlos D. Lugo 120 Eduardo Azpurua, Jr. 20/1 11 11Amazing Audrey (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 122 Antonio Sano 12/1 12 12Lady Alida (KY) Santiago Gonzalez 126 Alfredo Lichoa 8/1 13 13Codrington (NY) Jairo Rendon 120 Michael J. Maker 15/1 14 14Pugilist (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 120 Michael J. Maker 12/1 15 15Britesideoftheroad (KY) Rajiv Maragh 120 Shamir Maragh 10/1 16 16Trieste (BRZ) Hector Isaac Berrios 120 Amador Merei Sanchez 20/1
Entries: Claiming Crown Jewel S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Holiday Bonus (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 120 Jorge Navarro 12/1 2 2Third Day (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 122 Brian A. Lynch 6/1 3 3Forest Fire (PA) Paco Lopez 124 John C. Servis 7/2 4 4Create Again (KY) Victor Lebron 120 Rasharn Creque 12/1 5 5Leitone (CHI) Jose Lezcano 124 Jason Servis 2/1 6 6Aequor (KY) Nik Juarez 120 Oscar M. Gonzalez 30/1 7 7Ekhtibaar (KY) Kendrick Carmouche 120 Jorge Navarro 10/1 8 8Degrom (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 122 J. Tyler Servis 8/1 9 9Noble Thought (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 122 Michael J. Maker 9/2
Entries: Claiming Crown Emerald S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Fifth Title (KY) Victor Lebron 120 Rasharn Creque 20/1 2 2Tusk (KY) Ricardo Santana, Jr. 124 Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. 5/1 3 3Hieroglyphics (KY) Jose Lezcano 122 Kiaran P. McLaughlin 8/1 4 4Apreciado (KY) Tyler Gaffalione 124 Michael J. Maker 8/1 5 5Muggsamatic (FL) Paco Lopez 122 Jason Servis 7/2 6 6Driven by Thunder (FL) Hector Isaac Berrios 124 Amador Merei Sanchez 12/1 7 7Dontblamerocket (KY) Julien R. Leparoux 124 Norm W. Casse 4/1 8 8Patriot Drive (KY) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 122 Michael J. Maker 6/1 9 9And Won (FL) Edgar Perez 124 Anthony J. Granitz 20/1 10 10Max K. O. (FL) Kendrick Carmouche 122 Robert N. Falcone, Jr. 12/1 11 11Spring Up (FL) Jairo Rendon 120 Jose H. Delgado 20/1 12 12King of Spades (KY) Nik Juarez 120 Kelly J. Breen 15/1
