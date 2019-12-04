Too Chic's Maskette Victory Just the Start for Family

More than a century ago, Maskette, a brown filly from James R. Keene's Castleton Stud, was the toast of the New York racing circuit. In her two years of racing, she made all of her 12 starts on New York tracks, winning 10 and never losing to another filly. Many historic stakes were among her victories: the Spinaway, Futurity, and Matron at 2; and the Ladies, Gazelle, and Alabama at 3. In an age before official championships, the daughter of Disguise—Biturca, by Hamburg, was considered the best of her respective divisions.

No wonder, then, that in 1954 when the New York Racing Association initiated a stakes for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up, it named the event in her honor.

In the ensuing decades, many outstanding fillies and mares have stood in the Maskette winner's circle. Among those is 1990 winner Go for Wand, whose Maskette (then a grade 1) victory was the fourth of a five-race grade 1 win streak. Like Maskette, Go for Wand was the best of her division at 2 and 3. Unfortunately, Christiana Stable's popular daughter of Deputy Minister—Obeah, by Cyane, came to grief in a public way in the 1990 Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Belmont Park.

To memorialize her, NYRA renamed the Maskette the Go for Wand in 1992. The 80th renewal of the race, now a grade 3, will be run Dec. 7 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

A connection exists between the races with two names bridged by a familial connection of the Kleberg family of King Ranch fame.

In 1979 in the King Ranch foaling barn on Old Frankfort Pike near Lexington, the farm's Dr. Fager mare Remedia foaled a Blushing Groom filly. One year later at the Fasig-Tipton July Sale, Emory Alexander, a granddaughter of the late King Ranch patriarch Robert Kleberg, bought her for $100,000 and named her Too Chic. Racing only at 3, Too Chic made eight starts. Her only stakes victory came in the last race of her career, the Maskette Stakes (G1) at Belmont on Sept. 11, 1982.

Retired to Alexander's broodmare band, Too Chic produced her first two foals to the cover of Mr. Prospector: Chic Shirine in 1984 and Queena in 1986. Both had their day and a say in the Maskette.

For 5-year-old Queena, the 1991 Maskette was her fourth victory of a five-race win streak and the filling of a grade 1 sandwich that included the Ballerina Stakes and Ruffian Handicap.

Held at Belmont that year, the Maskette drew a field of six, with Meadow Star as the odds-on favorite. Trained by Shug McGaughey and ridden by Angel Cordero Jr., Queena rated third behind the early leaders She's a Shaker and Screen Prospect. Set to the task with two furlongs to run, Queena engaged Screen Prospect at the top of the stretch. As Screen Prospect faded in the final yards, Fit to Scout staged her rally, testing Queena to the finish. Queena won the last running of the Maskette by a head and earned an Eclipse Award for older female.

Like her dam, Chic Shirine won only one graded race: the Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland. However, she also produced stakes winners, one of them the grade 2-winning Lyphard filly Tara Roma, who foaled Serra Lake. The family tradition was brought full circle when this Seattle Slew great-granddaughter of Too Chic won the grade 1 Go for Wand Handicap by 1 3/4 lengths at Saratoga on July 29, 2001.