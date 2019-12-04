Hong Kong-Based Teetan Prevails in Jockey Competition

Karis Teetan eked out a late-running third-place finish in the final leg to win the Longines International Jockeys' Championship Dec. 4 at Happy Valley Racecourse over a field of reigning and former champions from around the globe.

Entering the finale of the four-race series trailing Ryan Moore by two points, Teetan circled the field aboard High Rev, getting the race favorite up for third place after trailing much of the way. That dramatic finish was good for four points. Added to the 12 points for a win in the second leg and four for third in the first race, Teetan finished with 20.

Moore had a first and second for 18 points. Former Irish champion Colin Keane and local rider Vincent Ho tied for third with 12 points each.

Yuga Kawada, second on Japan's leading-rider list, accrued six points. This year's top British rider, Oisin Murphy, finished with four. Frankie Dettori, set to receive the Longines World's Best Jockey Award this week in Hong Kong, was blanked in the competition. So were former French champion rider Pierre-Charles Boudot and former New Zealand champion James McDonald.

"I still can't believe I've won this challenge," said Teetan, whose chance-drawn book of rides was good enough to make him the wagering favorite for the event.

"I knew I had some decent rides, but you still need the horses to perform," he said. "It's just not a normal day, up against the world's best jockeys. I really wanted to do well, and I'm glad everything went well."

Teetan, ranked third behind Joao Moreira and Zac Purton among Hong Kong jockeys, was the apprentice champion in his native South Africa in 2007-08.