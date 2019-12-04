Delta's Royalty Debut Next Chapter of a Poignant Tale

Delta's Royalty—the sole offspring of dual Breeders' Cup Ladies' Classic (G1) heroine Royal Delta—will make her eagerly anticipated debut in the 2-year-old maiden fillies' stakes Dec. 5 over a mile at Kempton.

The Galileo filly will be sent out by Roger Varian, who has been entrusted with the star juvenile by owner Benjamin Leon Jr., who acquired Royal Delta through his Besilu Stables for $8.5 million at the 2011 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, days after she posted her first win in the race now known as the Distaff at Churchill Downs.

The daughter of Empire Maker carried the colors of Leon's Besilu Stables to victory in the same contest a year later at Santa Anita Park, and she was retired at the end of 2013 as a broodmare after striking six times at the highest level.

Despite a difficult start to her breeding career, she was successfully covered by Galileo in 2016, and delivered a healthy filly the following spring.

However, the story then took a cruel twist, as the mare tragically died due to complications from the foaling.

"Her Galileo filly will never be sold," Leon told the Racing Post in January. "She's the most important Thoroughbred I have because of what she represents to me from Royal Delta. With the genetics, I thought Galileo would be a perfect match for Royal Delta, and I've never seen a filly any better than the way Delta's Royalty looks. I have great expectations for her."

Delta's Royalty, who holds early entries in both the Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) and Irish Oaks (G1) next year, will face no easy task at Kempton, with only one newcomer among her 13 declared rivals.

She may be given most to do by the Mark Johnston-trained Morning Shadow, with the once-raced New Approach filly defying long odds to finish a close second to Great Ambassador at Chelmsford in late November.

Leon has also campaigned Royal Delta's half sister Crown Queen, by Smart Strike, to a grade 1 win on turf in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland after purchasing her for $1.6 million as a weanling during the same sale in 2011.

Crown Queen's first foal, a 2-year-old colt by Empire Maker named Queens Empire, made his debut for Besilu in an Aqueduct Racetrack maiden special weight in November, while the mare's yearling colt by Galileo is expected to be aimed at racing in Europe.