Girvin Tops Ocala Stud's 2020 Stallion Roster

Ocala Stud has set 2020 stud fees for its roster of 12 stallions for the upcoming breeding season, led by Girvin , whose fee will be unchanged at $7,500 with a stands and nurses guarantee for his second year at stud. The roster also features The Big Beast , the second-leading Florida freshman sire of 2019 who will stand for $6,000.

Girvin, a leading 3-year-old of his crop, won the 2017 betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) and also scored back-to-back wins in the Risen Star Stakes (G2) and the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) before starting in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) as the points leader on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. He finished first or second in seven of 10 starts and banked $1,624,392. Girvin was Florida's most popular stallion of 2019, covering 149 mares in his first book. His first foals will arrive in 2020.

The Big Beast's initial crop came out running, with 14 winners from 29 starters through Dec. 3. His top performer is Inspiressa, who finished second to Bast in the Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1) following an impressive 1 1/4-length maiden special weight score at Del Mar in her career debut. The Big Beast is one of only two Florida freshman sires with double-digit winners.

Awesome Slew , like Girvin, will stand his second season at stud and is priced at $5,000. The multiple graded stakes winner and versatile son of Awesome Again won graded stakes ranging in distance from seven furlongs to 1 1/16 miles. He won or placed in 12 graded stakes over three seasons and at nine racetracks, recording five triple-digit Beyer Speed Figures. He will welcome first foals in 2020.

Ocala Stud is also home to Adios Charlie , Florida's leading general sire of 2019 with 67 winners, three black-type winners, and progeny earnings of more than $3.5 million. The son of Indian Charlie will stand the upcoming season for $4,000.