Ground Staff Incident Brings About Ascot Policy Change

Ascot has amended procedures for ground staff making repairs to the running surface in the wake of the Sodexo Gold Cup incident, which led to the track being fined £3,500 by the British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel Dec. 3.

A member of the team was almost hit by race runners Nov. 2 as the ground staff repaired divots in the track with the use of forks while the steeplechase was still in progress.

"We have amended our procedures accordingly," said clerk of the course at Ascot Chris Stickels. "Ground staff will now have to wait until the end of the race to be given the all-clear by their supervisor (before) going onto the track to tread-in. Closer supervision will be given if they feel it necessary to tread-in during races."

The panel heard that the track at Ascot had incurred damage from the five previous races run on the card and a decision had been made for members of the ground staff team to repair the track while the race was running.

Those members carried radios in order to warn each other as to the impending arrival of the runners, but in spite of this, one was nearly hit by the 16-runner field, only avoiding a collision after he heard shouts from the jockeys.

The panel surmised that in failing to ensure a surface fit for racing, Ascot had put the safety of both the ground staff and the runners at risk, with particular concern expressed about what might have transpired had a repair fork been dropped on the track.