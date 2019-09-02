Qurbaan Repeats in Bernard Baruch Handicap

It may have taken Shadwell Stable's Qurbaan 364 days to find his way back to the winner's circle, but the wait was worth the reward.

Facing a field of five other runners in the $250,000 Bernard Baruch Handicap (G2T) Sept. 2 at Saratoga Race Course, the 6-year-old son of Speightstown stole the show under a solid hand ride by Joel Rosario and earned his second consecutive title in the 1 1/16-mile inner turf test.

Qurbaan, ch, 6/h

Speightstown — Flip Flop (FR), by Zieten Owner: Shadwell Stable

Breeder: Justin Carthy (KY)

Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Speightstown stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $80,000 (2019). Sale History

KEENOV2013 • $300,000 • Consignor: Hunter Valley Farm, agent • Buyer: Shadwell Estate Co..

"It was great for him," said trainer Kiaran McLaughlin. "He's one of the barn favorites and unlucky so many times to be second, third, with little excuses, but today, everything went perfect and Joel rode him great. It was a great ride. He rode him last time and he knows the horse. Qurbaan can be too keen or too far back sometimes, but he was ridden perfectly."

Bumped at the break by Emaraaty, Qurbaan was taken in hand early and settled in to track the pace in third. Dream Friend dueled early with Sacred Life for the lead before taking command by a length as the quarter-mile went in :24.81. Sacred Life continued to press Dream Friend in the three path before jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. asked for more at the five-sixteenths pole.

Just before the field moved into the stretch, Sacred Life drew even with Dream Friend and jostled the leader who dropped back sharply to third. Drafting along the hedge, the brief collision between the frontrunners afforded Qurbaan the chance to cut the corner and find a clear opening from which to make his bid at the quarter pole.

Accelerating toward the wire, Qurbaan managed to shake free of the competition in the final furlong and cross the wire 2 1/2 lengths ahead of the field. Final time was 1:45.20 over turf rated soft.

"On paper, it looked like there was only one horse with speed," Rosario said. "He was up close and it looked like I could go to the lead, but I just decided to follow the other horse (Dream Friend). I got through inside and everything worked out good. He was fine with the ground. He gave me a strong kick and it looked like he was really happy with it today."

Sacred Life held for second, 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Dream Friend in third. Emaraaty took fourth followed by Olympico and March to the Arch to complete the order. Noble Indy was scratched.

"He ran well on yielding earlier in the meet, so we knew he liked it here, but you never know how slow it is or how deep it is or how they're going to handle it," echoed McLaughlin, who said Qurbaan's likely next target will be the Shadwell Turf Mile (G1T) Oct . 5 at Keeneland. "We're never sure, but we're happy after the fact."

In the time between his Bernard Baruch scores, Qurbaan has made seven starts in graded company. He has hit the board in six of those races including his most recent start—a third in the July 12 Forbidden Apple (G3T) at the Spa.

Bred in Kentucky by Justin Carthy, Qurbaan is the third foal out of the Zieten mare Flip Flop (FR). The mare has an unraced 2-year-old filly by Munnings and a yearling full brother to Qurbaan.

Qurbaan was a $300,000 purchase by the Shadwell Estate from the consignment of Hunter Valley Farm to the 2013 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. He holds a 7-3-6 record from 22 starts and $854,408 in earnings.