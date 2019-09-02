Brown, Klaravich, and Jose Ortiz Claim Spa Titles

For all of the photo finishes at Saratoga Race Course during a weather-shortened 39-day meet, the races for top honors among horsemen and jockeys turned out to be anti-climactic.

Champion honors went to trainer Chad Brown, owner Seth Klarman of Klaravich Stable and jockey Jose Ortiz, with Brown nearly lapping the field and Klarman falling three wins shy of matching Ken and Sarah Ramsey's record of 22 wins in 2013.

Brown came out of the Sept. 2 closing-day card at Saratoga with 41 wins, 20 more than second-place Todd Pletcher, who had 21. Steve Asmussen was third with 15 and Jeremiah Englehart had 14.

On the owners' side, Klaravich, which had no runners on the final day of racing, led runner-up Michael Dubb by a margin of 19-12.

Jose Ortiz finished with a 60-53 margin over his brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., and closed out his meet winning the Runhappy Hopeful Stakes (G1).

"I wanted to get to 60 and doing it in the Hopeful makes it special," Ortiz said.

It was the third Spa title for Brown—all since 2016—which provided a great deal of satisfaction to the native of nearby Mechanicville, N.Y.

"Being born and raised up here, it's always special to win this training title. Year and year again I say having so many family and friends up here, it's very rewarding to enjoy a strong meet like this," Brown said. "I'm happy about how the meet went and my staff deserves a lot of credit. They put a lot of hard work in. Many, many of the horses showed up and turned in good efforts that led to four grade 1 wins. It's a meet where you have to bring your best and there's a lot of pride attached to winning the title."

Brown's 41 wins—five below his record total of 46 in 2018 —included grade 1 wins in the Alabama Stakes, Sword Dancer Stakes, Diana Stakes, and Coaching Club American Oaks.

For Klarman, it was his second straight title after record a meet-high 21 wins a year ago.

Jose Ortiz claimed his third riding crown after winning the 2016 and 2017 titles and finishing behind his brother in 2018.

The Eclipse Award-winning rider recorded grade 1 wins in the Alabama and Coaching Club American Oaks.