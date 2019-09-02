King of Change to Return for Autumn Campaign

King of Change, second in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1), is being prepared for an ambitious autumn campaign by trainer Richard Hannon and could line up in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (G1) Oct. 19.

The 3-year-old has not raced since finishing a 66-1 runner-up behind Magna Grecia at Newmarket in May, when he stepped up to classic company after landing a Nottingham novice.

His participation in the group 1 at Ascot, for which he is a general 20-1, will depend on how he fares on his reappearance in the next fortnight, although a specific target has not yet been decided.

"I nearly entered him for a listed race on Saturday but I'm going to give him an extra week," said Hannon. "He had a hard race in the Guineas so I've given him a nice break over the summer.

"He's ready to return in the next fortnight for an autumn campaign. He's in the QEII but he's going to have to prove he's up to it before he goes there. I'm sure he is as he looks a million dollars."

King of Change also holds entries in the group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster and QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1) Sept. 14.

Hannon could have a strong hand in next year's Two Thousand Guineas following the victories of Mums Tipple and Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack (G2) winner Threat, priced at 14-1 and 20-1 for the classic at this early stage.

"We've got some nice horses coming through and a few still to run," added Hannon, who had four winners last weekend. "It's particularly nice to have a horse on everyone's lips like Mums Tipple."