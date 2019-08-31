English Bee Makes the Grade in Virginia Derby

Calumet Farm homebred English Bee turned in a strong performance Aug. 31 at Colonial Downs and earned his first graded stakes score with a head victory in the $250,000 New Kent County Virginia Derby (G3T).

Trained by Graham Motion, English Bee and jockey Jorge Vargas Jr. stalked the pace two wide from the break behind early leader Credit Swap, who took charge on the rail. Guided by Trevor McCarthy, Credit Swap led the field through relatively slow fractions of :26.40 and :52.66 for the half-mile as English Bee slowly gained ground to his outside.

English Bee, ch, 3/c

English Channel — Evil Kitten, by Kitten's Joy Owner: Calumet Farm

Breeder: Calumet Farm (KY)

Trainer: H. Graham Motion

Jockey: Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.

Pedigree Notes

English Channel stands at Calumet Farm for $30,000 (2019).

Still in second as six furlongs went in 1:18.29, English Bee moved up to challenge as the field entered the turn for home and set down for a drive. Not to be denied, Credit Swap settled down for his own drive at the top of the stretch, and the two pounded to the wire.

Jais's Solitude went four wide on the turn and rallied down the lane in a last-ditch attempt to catch the leaders. Ridden by Sophie Doyle, the Florida-bred son of Afleet Alex closed outside of English Bee at the wire and was able to edge Credit Swap by a half-length to take second.

Tracksmith, Critical Data, Changi, Solidify, and Shootin the Breeze completed the order of finish. The final time for the 1 1/8 miles was 1:52.94 on turf rated firm.

English Bee entered Saturday's Derby off two off-the-board finishes in the Aug. 2 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T) at Saratoga Race Course and July 6 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park. The only prior stakes win for the son of English Channel came in the May 18 James W. Murphy at Pimlico Race Course on the Preakness Stakes (G1) undercard.

Kentucky-bred English Bee is the second foal born to the stakes-placed Kitten's Joy mare Evil Kitten. The mare has a yearling filly by Grey Swallow and foaled a full brother to English Bee March 28.

English Bee improved his race record to 4-1-1 from nine starts with $282,150 in purses.

Virginia Derby Caps Off Banner Afternoon of Turf Stakes

The Virginia Derby capped off a stakes-packed afternoon on the Colonial Downs turf, beginning in Race 6 with Breeze Easy's Four Wheel Drive. The 2-year-old son of American Pharoah broke his maiden and picked up black type in one fell swoop with a 3 1/4-length victory in the Rosie's Stakes.

Rick Kanter's Doc Boy followed one race later with a three-quarter-length win in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Kitten's Joy Stakes. Godolphin homebred Carnival Colors wrapped up the undercard stakes action when she claimed the Fasig-Tipton Virginia Oaks over 1 1/8 miles on the inner turf for her first stakes score.