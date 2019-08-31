Determined Vasilika Repeats John C. Mabee Score

It didn't take long for Vasilika to resume her winning ways, but it certainly wasn't easy.

The classy 5-year-old rebounded from a half-length loss in the Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2T) that snapped a four-race win streak when she caught Juddmonte Farms' Juliet Foxtrot in the last stride of the $201,755 John C. Mabee Stakes (G2T) for fillies and mares Aug. 31 at Del Mar.

Vasilika, ch, 5/m

Skipshot — La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Gatto Racing LLC or Todaro, et al

Breeder: Mikhail Yanakov (KY)

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Skipshot stands at Considine Farm.

The win by a nose was a second in the Mabee and the 18th in 34 starts for the grade 1-winning daughter of Skipshot who is owned by All Schlaich Stables, Gatto Racing, George Todaro, and trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. It was her 13th win—eight graded—in 16 starts since being claimed by Hollendorfer for $40,000 Feb. 11, 2018. Her earnings now stand at $1,502,595.

"You are grateful to have horses like her who give you their best every time," said Hollendorfer, who was ruled off the grounds at Santa Anita Park and other tracks owned by The Stronach Group in June and was blocked from entering horses at Del Mar and New York Racing Association tracks, but received a preliminary injunction July 26 that has allowed him to continue training at Del Mar.

Juliet Foxtrot, trained by Brad Cox, was second in the early stages of the Mabee, just off the pace-setting longshot Ippodamia's Girl, then powered to the front. The Modesty Handicap (G3T) winner opened a clear lead under Drayden Van Dyke on the final turn.

Toinette took chase, but the 4-year-old homebred daughter of Dansili fended off that bid and seemed headed for her fourth win in as many United States starts until jockey Flavien Prat and Vasilika appeared on the scene. After the favorite broke from the rail, Prat moved Vasilika to the outside, and she closed fastest of all to collar Juliet Foxtrot and win the bobbing of noses at the wire.

"Flavien didn't get jammed up inside, and he got outside when he wanted to," Hollendorfer said.

Toinette, a two-time grade 3-winning daughter of Scat Daddy owned by Ken Baca, Nicholas and Lisa Hawkins, and Joseph and Lynne Hudson, wound up third in just her second start of 2019.

The final time for the 1 1/8 miles on the turf was 1:46.46 after six furlongs in 1:10.76. Vasilika paid $4 to win.

Bred in Kentucky by Mikhail Yanakov, Vasilika is the sixth foal from nine out of the Marquetry mare La Belle Marquet, and is by far the most accomplished performer for both her sire and dam. La Belle Marquet produced full brothers to Vasilika in 2018 and 2019, and has been bred to Into Mischief for 2020.