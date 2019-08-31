Bast Dazzles in Del Mar Debutante

When Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says he has a runner ready to rumble, his owners listen.

That's why Charlie Chu of Baoma Corporation hopped on a plane from Hong Kong and arrived at Del Mar just a few hours before 2-year-old Bast, who had yet to break her maiden, was sent out Aug. 31 in the $301,053 Del Mar Debutante Stakes (G1).

Bast, b, 2/f

Uncle Mo — Laffina, by Arch Owner: Baoma Corp

Breeder: BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Uncle Mo stands at Ashford Stud for $125,000 (2019). Sale History

The Uncle Mo filly made the trip worthwhile when she soared to her first win by 8 3/4 lengths, collected her first graded victory, and scored at the top level with a dazzling turn of foot Saturday evening.

Wearing blinkers for her second start and with Drayden Van Dyke back in the irons, 5-2 Bast turned the tables on 7-5 favorite Inspiressa after losing by 1 1/4 lengths to that rival at first asking in a 5 1/2-furlong maiden special weight Aug. 11 at Del Mar.

"She really needed the first out, and I wanted to get a race in her so we could run in the Debutante," said Baffert, who collected his eighth Debutante score. "She came back and worked extremely well. I just put a little blinker on her to keep her a little more focused. The way she worked after that maiden race was a phenomenal work. She worked in 1:12 like a good horse. … We'll definitely look at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) and races like that down the road."

Bast rated well for Van Dyke in the seven-furlong sprint for 2-year-old fillies, as Stellar Sound got a quarter in :22.55 before Inspiressa took over through a :44.88 half. The favorite grabbed the lead after dueling for it early, but Bast swung four wide into the stretch, easily took over, and drew off under steady handling.

"I had a ton of horse all the way," Van Dyke said. "She broke good and when they all rushed up there, I just took a hold and sat back. She was focused today. The addition of those blinkers helped. Good horsemanship by Bob. She was cruising at the end—very impressive."

Inspiressa held for second, and Comical was a half-length back in third.

The final time was 1:23.73.

Bred in Kentucky by BlackRidge Stables out of the Arch mare Laffina, Bast was a $500,000 purchase by Baoma from Taylor Made Sales Agency's consignment to The Saratoga Sale, Fasig-Tipton's select sale of yearlings in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She also went through the ring as a weanling at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, where Taylor Made's Bloodstock Investments took her home from the Taylor Made consignment for $200,000.

Bast is the first foal out of Laffina, who produced a California Chrome colt in 2018 and a Pioneerof the Nile filly March 8. The mare was bred to Ghostzapper for 2020, and her California Chrome yearling is consigned by Taylor Made to the Keeneland September Yearling Sale as Hip 881.