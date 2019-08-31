Snapper Sinclair Becomes a Millionaire in Tourist Mile

Clipping heels didn't stop Bloom Racing Stable's Snapper Sinclair from rallying down the Kentucky Downs stretch and joining the millionaire's club Aug. 31 with a victory in the $749,000 Tourist Mile Stakes.

The 4-year-old City Zip colt was steadied by Julien Leparoux in the far turn, falling back to 11th of 12, before sailing past the field to get up by a half-length. The Tourist Mile marked the first stakes victory in two years for Snapper Sinclair, who won the Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Juvenile Stakes at the Franklin, Ky., track before placing in multiple graded stakes on dirt.

Snapper Sinclair, b, 4/c

City Zip — True Addiction, by Yes It's True Owner: Bloom Racing Stable, LLC (Jeffrey Bloom)

Breeder: K & G Stables (KY)

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Julien R. Leparoux

Pedigree Notes

City Zip stood at Lane's End for $50,000 (2017). Sale History

OBSAPR2017 • $180,000 • Consignor: Randy Miles, agent • Buyer: Jeffrey Bloom, agent.

KEESEP2016 • $30,000 • Consignor: Lane's End, agent • Buyer: Cool Hill Farm.

"Snapper Sinclair started it all off for us at Kentucky Downs," said Jeff Bloom, founder and managing director of Bloom Racing Stable, which is now 4-for-4 at the all-grass course. "He's such a deserving horse. He's had some trips where he arguably could have been the winner, but he did it today.

"If you look at his résumé, he's been so versatile, run against some of the best horses in the country. You like to see these kind of horses get their day in the sun, and he definitely got it today.

"What an exceptional riding job by Julien," Bloom added on Snapper Sinclair clipping heels. "He didn't panic."

Snapper Sinclair, off at 10-1, completed the mile in 1:37.95 on firm turf. Real Story, First Premio, and favored Hembree completed the superfecta.

"We were pretty close to the pace," Leparoux said, "but around the turn we got shuffled back a bit. He loves the track. He traveled very nice for me. When I got him outside, he finished up very strong for me."

Winning trainer Steve Asmussen noted Snapper Sinclair's unconventional trip in which the colt broke from the rail, was one of the last horses into the straight, and then several paths out.

"But 'Snapper' is a unique horse with a lot of talent," Asmussen said.

"His last turf win was here as a juvenile at Kentucky Downs," the Hall of Fame conditioner added. "He's an extremely versatile horse. It's been a ton of fun, and it's great to see him in such good form right now."

With the winner's share of $440,640, Snapper Sinclair boasts earnings of $1,040,404 with a 5-3-2 record in 18 starts.

Jeff Bloom purchased the white-faced bay from consignor Randy Miles, spending $180,000 at the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training. Snapper Sinclair was originally purchased for $30,000 by Cool Hill Farm at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling Sale when consigned by Lane's End.

K & G Stables bred Snapper Sinclair in Kentucky out of the grade 2-placed Yes It's True mare True Addiction, who is also the dam of stakes-placed 3-year-old Cat Addiction. True Addiction's last foal is Head Honcho, an unraced 2-year-old gelding by Colonel John.

Photo: Coady Photography Peace Achieved wins the Gainesway Farm Juvenile

Peace Achieved Moves Forward in Juvenile

JSM Equine's Peace Achieved made the best of an off-the-pace trip under Miguel Mena to draw clear by 2 1/2 lengths in the $500,000 Gainesway Farm Juvenile Stakes. The Declaration of War colt was coming off a frontrunning maiden win at the same distance July 27 on Ellis Park's grass.

Mena took Peace Achieved, 5-1, three wide in the straight and the colt proved much the best, finishing the one-mile race with ease in 1:40.39 ahead of Fenwick Station, Longclaw, and Night Time.

David Carroll, assistant to trainer Mark Casse, said blinkers in Peace Achieved's past two starts seem to have made a difference.

"He's always trained beautifully," he said. "His first race, he ran very well. His second race, he acted very immature, just coltish. So we put the blinkers on and stretched him out and he just ran a huge race. He's improved from that race.

"Today's race was beautiful. Miguel had him in position the whole way, always traveling very well. He's a beautifully balanced horse. I'm just so happy for Mr. (Joe) Minor (the owner), and we think this is a horse that's in the up and up."

JSM Equine went to $160,000 to secure Peace Achieved from Four Star Sales' 2018 Keeneland September consignment. His 2-0-1 record in four starts has provided him with earnings of $334,284.

Peace Achieved is out of the Fusaichi Pegasus mare Sense of Class, who gave birth to a Cupid filly April 8 before being bred to Mission Impazible .

Photo: Coady Photography Jezebel's Kitten wins the Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies

Jezebel's Kitten Much the Best in Juvenile Fillies

Ilium Stables' Jezebel's Kitten remains perfect in two starts after rallying to win by daylight in the $494,000 Exacta Systems Juvenile Fillies Stakes. The 4-1 shot broke near the front, dropped back to sixth under Florent Geroux, then surged to a 4 3/4-length score.

It was a silent race as the track audio was experiencing technical difficulties. As the pace gave way, Geroux angled out the daughter of Kitten's Joy before she accelerated down the lane, completing a mile in 1:40.06 just as the sound came back with Ask Bailey, Battleofwinterfell, and Lemon Scat next in line.

"It was kind of an odd race to watch," winning trainer Brad Cox said. "She broke and put herself in position like she did first time out. I told Florent, if he could, to get her to settle behind a horse or two if possible. He did, and he said she just kind of shut off around the turn and almost lost interest.

"He nudged on her and tried to keep her into it, keep her involved. And once he got her out, she just took off. She was impressive. Very nice race. For a 2-year-old filly to do what she did today, off her first race, it was a big step forward."

Cox said he hopes Jezebel's Kitten will return in a "Win and You're In" event for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T).

"We'll definitely turn our attention toward the Breeders' Cup," he added. "I was so proud of her."

Jezebel's Kitten won on debut in an Aug. 10 maiden special weight at Ellis Park, where she led every step of a mile on turf. The Juvenile Fillies increased her earnings to $322,980. The bay filly was purchased by Angelantonio Freda for $40,000 out of Taylor Made Sales Agency's 2018 Keeneland September consignment. Freda and his son James first got into the racing business last year with yearlings.

"I about had a heart attack halfway through the race," Freda said. "There was no announcer. I didn't know what was going on. Didn't know where my horse was. Then when I saw her moving at the end, I was thrilled. I just couldn't believe what she did. Florent rode a beautiful race. Brad Cox trained her beautifully. That horse, she has so much heart.

"It was more amazing watching the replay than actually the race. The replay showed how easily she just took this field. She was incredible."

Ken and Sarah Ramsey bred Jezebel's Kitten in Kentucky. She is the second foal out of the Not For Love mare Truc's Love, who foaled a Flintshire colt May 25. Truc's Love was bred to Declan's Warrior for 2020.

Photo: Coady Photography Hanalei Moon wins the One Dreamer

Hanalei Moon Scores First Stakes Win in One Dreamer

After placing in multiple stakes this year, Stonestreet Stables' homebred Hanalei Moon scored her first black-type victory in the $250,000 One Dreamer Stakes.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione was unseated during a gallop out in Race 4, but the jockey had his knee popped back into place and was aboard for the winning ride. He settled the 4-year-old Malibu Moon filly midpack in the 10-horse field before his mount shook clear.

Hanalei Moon, 5-1, pulled away by 2 1/4 lengths as she finished one mile and 70 yards in 1:43.16 over Na Pali Spirit, Oh So Terrible, and Classy Act.

Hanalei Moon was bred in Kentucky and is the first foal out of the Quiet American mare Authenticity, winner of the La Troienne Stakes (G2) and multiple grade 1-placed. Authenticity foaled an Into Mischief filly May 1 and was bred to Curlin this year. The mare's 2018 Tapit colt will be offered as Hip 1076 by Warrendale Sales, agent for Stonestreet, at the Keeneland September sale.

The victory was the first of two stakes wins for the Casse barn, with Carroll noting the One Dreamer was a big win for Hanalei Moon's pedigree.

"It's always great to win for Stonestreet," Carroll said. "First of all, we're happy that Tyler is OK because that was scary that he got a fall. Then my son Declan fell out of the gate (after the start of Race 6), so it's been an anxious couple of hours. But we're very proud of the filly. She's improved from every start. Today we thought would be her best race, her third off the layoff. Tyler gave her a beautiful ride, and we're so proud of her."

The One Dreamer was restricted to fillies and mares who had not won a sweepstakes in 2019.

"We were aiming for this spot since the condition was there," Carroll added. "She fired a big one today. With her pedigree and Stonestreet, it's huge."