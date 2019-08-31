Scales Of Justice Records Second Group 1 Win in Memsie

Age is no barrier to success, and 7-year-old Scales Of Justice proved just that Aug. 31 at Caulfield when he roared to a three-quarter-length success in the New Zealand Bloodstock Memsie Stakes (G1), one of Australia's top weight-for-age contests.

Begood Toya Mother led the field in the early stages, with the Lindsey Smith-trained Scales Of Justice prominent under Dean Yendall. In contrast, Alizee was settled toward the rear with Humidor.

Scales Of Justice was in the perfect position to pounce as the leader tired and picked up well to score, with the enigmatic So Si Bon running on toward the center of the track to grab second. Alizee picked up well but could only manage third. Former British-trained runner and veteran Hartnell turned in another solid race, running on strongly up the rail to snatch fourth.

It was a second top-flight victory for Scales Of Justice, a son of Not A Single Doubt campaigned by C M Wells and W B Andrews Breeding & Racing. Also a multiple group 3 winner, he won the 2016 James Boags Premium Railway Stakes (G1) over a mile as a 4-year-old.

Bred by Mr. G Hammond out of the Umatilla mare Beymatilla, Scales Of Justice was a US$160,740 purchase by Boomer Bloodstock & Lindsey Smith from Millford Thoroughbreds' consignment to the 2014 Inglis Melbourne Premiere Yearling Sale.