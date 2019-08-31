Global Access Scores by a Neck in Saranac

A second chance turned into a winning move for Live Oak Plantation's Global Access and jockey Johnny Velazquez, who picked up a neck victory in the $194,000 Saranac Stakes (G3T) Aug. 31 at Saratoga Race Course.

"Talking with John after he rode him the first time, I could just sense he was a little frustrated and it didn't go as well as he wanted," trainer Mike Trombetta said of the pair, who finished third last out in the Aug. 2 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T). "At the time, the turf course was carrying really fast. I think he was anxious to get another opportunity to ride him. He managed him great today."

Global Access, ch, 3/c

Giant's Causeway — Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE) Owner: Live Oak Plantation

Breeder: Live Oak Stud (FL)

Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Giant's Causeway stood at Ashford Stud for $75,000 (2018).

Denied a victory by less than two lengths in the Hall of Fame, Global Access returned to the Spa's inner turf with high spirits and a new strategy. Sent off at odds of 4-1, he broke well and settled four wide off the rail. Power Player shot to the lead to take command by 3 1/2 lengths as the quarter-mile went in :24.49.

The five-horse field began to consolidate along the backstretch, and Rinaldi cut Power Player's lead to a length at the half-mile mark. Favorite Good Governance kept them within striking distance before ranging up to challenge at the five-sixteenths pole.

Guiding Global Access four wide coming off the clubhouse turn, Velazquez gave his mount the signal to drive home. Responding in kind, Global Access dug in to come on even terms with Good Governance and a late-running Seismic Wave to his inside. The three tussled for the lead in the final furlongs before Global Access managed to edge Good Governance in the final strides. The final time for the 1 1/16 miles was 1:41.80 on firm turf.

"Last time, we got in trouble behind horses," Velazquez said. "So today I put my hands down, and he was comfortable on the outside and relaxed much better that way. When I put him behind horses last time, he was very rank, so today was totally different. He relaxed really good and kicked hard down the lane. I was really comfortable with the way he was going."

"I was a little concerned when he settled back off what looked like a slow pace," Trombetta said. "He obviously was very comfortable doing what he did."

Good Governance held for second, followed by Seismic Wave in third. Rinaldi and Power Player completed the field. Tracksmith was scratched.

The win marked the second graded stakes victory and first at the Spa for Global Access. The son of the late Giant's Causeway won the May 25 Marine Stakes (G3) on the synthetic at Woodbine and finished third one start later in the June 29 Charlie Barley Stakes.

"He did real well at Woodbine and did good in Tampa, and he's come here and has done well," Trombetta said. "He shows up every time and does well. It's a little later in the meet, and maybe (the turf) isn't quite as fast as it's been. I think the horse probably preferred that a little more, plus the extra sixteenth of a mile.

"I don't think this horse has any distance limitations. He always finishes up with good energy and gallops out strong. If I get the opportunity to try him further, I certainly will."

Bred in Florida by Live Oak, 3-year-old Global Access is the fourth foal out of the Black Sam Bellamy mare Daveron, a multiple graded stakes winner on the turf in the U.S. who finished third in the 2011 First Lady Stakes (G1T). He is a half brother to another accomplished stakes winner in March to the Arch, whose most recent win came in the June 15 Wise Dan Stakes (G2T) at Churchill Downs.

Daveron has a yearling colt by Kitten's Joy and produced a filly by Quality Road Feb. 1. She was bred to Uncle Mo for 2020.

Global Access holds a 4-1-4 record from 11 starts and $316,742 in earnings.