Ghaiyyath, Communique Tackle Grosser Preis von Baden

The Grosser Preis von Baden (G1), Germany's premier all-aged race, has been something of a graveyard for 3-year-olds in recent years, with future Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and Betfair King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) heroine Danedream the last representative of the classic generation to win in 2011.

Charlie Appleby and Mark Johnston will be hoping to extend the run of the older horses Sept. 1 in fielding two talented 4-year-olds, Ghaiyyath and Communique.

Ghaiyyath, who represents the Godolphin trainer, made a big impression when blowing away his rivals at ParisLongchamp in April, but he failed to back up that performance when third behind Waldgeist (GB) on his first try at the group 1 level in the April 28 Prix Ganay (G1).

Appleby said: "He was a little disappointing in the Prix Ganay, but we wondered about a couple of things afterwards—whether there was a slight bounce factor after wintering in Dubai, and if his big effort in the Prix d'Harcourt (G2) may have left him a little flat."

Appleby has made no secret of his desire to try the son of Dubawi over 1 1/2 miles, and this will tell the trainer whether he is right to consider him a candidate for the Arc in October.

"Ghaiyyath has had a good break since the spring," Appleby said. "We are looking forward to seeing him race over a mile and a half, as we are confident that it will be his best trip."

Communique also seeks a group 1 breakthrough, having finished fourth in the Coronation Cup (G1), then finding only French King too strong in the Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin (G1) three weeks ago.

Between those efforts, he landed a second success of the season when a comfortable winner of the Princess of Wales's Stakes (G2) at Newmarket.

There are sound reasons for expecting the 3-year-olds to have a say in the 2019 finish, with Laccario having looked an above-average winner of the IDEE Deutsches Derby (G1) after picking up well for Eduardo Pedrosa.

"Laccario has come on quite a bit from the (Deutsches) Derby, and it will be interesting to see how he runs against good older horses," said trainer Andreas Wohler, whose two previous Grosser Preis winners, Lomitas and Novellist, were both out of the top drawer.

"He traveled well last time and showed a good turn of foot, which is always nice to see."

Wohler saddles a second fascinating contender in fellow 3-year-old Ashrun, who made up for lost time when winning the Prix de Reux (G3) at Deauville and who has the assistance of Olivier Peslier for this rise in class.

"I was pleased with Ashrun's win on his first start against older horses, especially as he needed the run after a long break, so he should run a fine race as well," Wohler said.

"He wasn't entered in the Deutsches Derby and needed to be supplemented and then couldn't run because he had a cold. That was the reason for his longer break."

Neither Laccario nor Ashrun are entered in the Arc, and in the event of an impressive success here, connections would face a €120,000 decision over whether to supplement for ParisLongchamp's marquee event.