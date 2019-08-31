MATCH Series Back in Action Labor Day at Parx

A battle in the Filly and Mare Sprint—Dirt Division and three other races that will play a role in which horses qualify for bonus money for their owners and trainers headline the MATCH Series as part of a 12-race program at Parx Racing on Labor Day, Sept. 2.

The four MATCH stakes—races 5 through 8—comprise one of three 50-cent Pick 4 wagers on the seven-stakes "Smarty Jones" card that kicks off a big September at the Pennsylvania racetrack. The Kentucky Derby (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner who just fell short of winning the Triple Crown in 2004 and retired to a stallion career will be on track Monday to greet racing fans.

Here is a look at the four MATCH Series events, each worth $100,000, in the order in which they will be run:

Neshaminy Stakes (3 Year-Olds and Up Sprint—Turf Division)

Robert Bone's Completed Pass, the division leader with 15 points who already qualified for bonus money given his three starts in the series, wasn't entered. But two horses who were entered—Stonehedge's Abiding Star and Matthew Schera and Orangella Racing Stable's Paret—both competed in the MATCH Series for the first time at Delaware Park in July and need two more starts to qualify for bonus money.

Abiding Star, trained by Edward Allard, was cross-entered in the Red Bank Stakes (G3T) at Monmouth Park the day before the 7 1/2-furlong Neshaminy. Abiding Star and the James Lawrence II-trained Paret would both need to race at Parx and at Monmouth Sept. 28—the last of five MATCH Series legs—to qualify for bonus money based on accumulated points.

Bensalem Stakes (3-Year-Olds and Up Sprint—Dirt Division)

Hillside Equestrian Meadows' Laki, who tops his division with 13 points in two starts, is among the nine entered in the six-furlong stakes. Laki, a Damon Dilodovico trainee who won this MATCH division last year, needs one more start to qualify for bonus money.

Uptowncharlybrown Stud entered its full brothers Midtowncharlybrown and Midnightcharly—first and third, respectively, in the Chocolate Town Sprint at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in their only starts in the MATCH Series. Both would need to race at Parx and Monmouth to qualify for bonus money.

Altissimo, the other MATCH Series leg winner along with Laki and Midtowncharlybrown, opted not to ship from Ohio for the Parx race and will not qualify for bonus money should he race at Monmouth in the final leg.

Roamin Rachel Stakes (Filly and Mare Sprint—Dirt Division)

The six-furlong stakes features division and overall series leader Ms Locust Point (24 points), owned by Jim Reichenberg and Cash is King, and 2W Racing's Bronx Beauty, second in the standings with 20 points. Ms Locust Point has competed in the three MATCH Series events and will earn five bonus points with a start at Parx. Bronx Beauty is 2-for-2 in MATCH competition and needs one more start to qualify for bonus points.

Steve and Debbie Jackson's Last True Love has competed in all three division stakes for six points, but if she starts at Parx, she, too, will get an automatic five points for her fourth start on top of points earned for her finish position.

The Roamin Rachel also drew Lael Stable's Chalon, who won her only MATCH Series start in 2018 and would make her first series start this year. Chalon finished second last time out in the Honorable Miss Handicap (G2) at Saratoga Race Course and finished second in the Bed o' Roses Invitational (G3) at Belmont Park before that. She isn't eligible for bonus money but looms a serious threat.

Heider Family Stables, Madaket Stables, and Michael Kisber's Cairenn, third in the division standings with eight points but in need of one more start to qualify for bonus money, was entered in a $75,000 handicap at Colonial Downs Aug. 31 and will pass on the Roamin Rachel.

Salvatore M. DeBunda PTHA President's Cup (Filly and Mare Long—Turf Division)

In what has become a division in need of a leader, Ballybrit Stable's Dynatail, who won the Susquehanna Stakes at Penn National in her only MATCH Series outing this year, could be it. Dynatail and three others are tied at the top, each with 10 points, but she's the only one of the four entered in the 1 1/16-mile turf stakes.

Dynatail, trained by Mike Dini, is based at Monmouth, which may improve her chances of competing in three stakes in the division and make her the one to beat in the bonus money race.

Also entered is Live Oak Plantation's Souper Striking, who has six points in two series starts but would qualify for bonus money with a third or fourth start in a wide-open division.

The MATCH Series offers a total of $375,000 in bonus money for owners and trainers of the top three horses in each division by points (minimum of three starts required). That includes the $75,000 for the owner and trainer of the top horse by points across all divisions. In addition, up to $40,000 in bonus money is available for the top Maryland-bred, New Jersey-bred, Pennsylvania-bred, and Delaware-certified male and female runners by points—if they qualify with three series starts.

First post time at Parx is 12:25 p.m. ET. There are two grade 3 stakes on Labor Day: the $300,000 Smarty Jones Stakes, a prep for the Pennsylvania Derby (G1), and the $300,000 Turf Monster Handicap. Pure Sensation, who has won the Turf Monster three times—in 2015, 2017, and 2018—is among the 12 entered in the five-furlong event.

Free full-card past performances for the Sept. 2 program at Parx are available at Equibase.com courtesy of the MATCH Series partners.

Entries: Neshaminy S. Parx Racing, Monday, September 02, 2019, Race 5 STK

7 1/2f

Turf

$100,000

3 yo's & up

2:25 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Someday Jones (PA) Frankie Pennington 124 John C. Servis 3/1 2 2Wise Jude (PA) Abner Adorno 120 David Dotolo 12/1 3 3Wild About Deb (KY) Adam Bowman 120 Carl C. Jones 8/1 4 4Chilly in Charge (PA) Horacio Karamanos 121 Miguel Vera 4/1 5 5Ruby Bleu (PA) Jomar Garcia 120 Joseph Taylor 12/1 6 6Adventist (KY) John Bisono 120 Uriah St. Lewis 10/1 7 7Dig Charlie Dig (KY) UNKNOWN 120 Marcos Zulueta 15/1 8 8Robin Hood (KY) Joe Bravo 120 H. Graham Motion 6/1 9 9Abiding Star (FL) Carol Cedeno 120 Edward T. Allard 2/1 10 10Gator Girl (FL) Angel S. Arroyo 115 Herold O. Whylie 20/1 11 11Paret (AUS) Daniel Centeno 120 James L. Lawrence, II 10/1

Entries: Bensalem S. Parx Racing, Monday, September 02, 2019, Race 6 STK

6f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up

2:59 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Midtowncharlybrown (PA) Roberto J. Rosado 124 Edward J. Coletti, Jr. 9/5 2 1AMidnightcharly (PA) Mychel J. Sanchez 124 Edward J. Coletti, Jr. 9/5 3 2Cowboy Mz (PA) Jorge A. Vargas, Jr. 120 Marcos Zulueta 15/1 4 3Ark in the Dark (KY) Ruben Silvera 120 Harold Wyner 20/1 5 4The Man (PA) Frankie Pennington 120 John C. Servis 4/1 6 5Laki (MD) Horacio Karamanos 124 Damon R. Dilodovico 6/1 7 6Bon Raison (KY) Joey R. Martinez 124 Carlos F. Martin 12/1 8 7Whereshetoldmetogo (MD) Corey J. Lanerie 120 Brad H. Cox 5/2 9 8Engage (KY) Joe Bravo 120 Steven M. Asmussen 10/1

Entries: Roamin Rachel S. Parx Racing, Monday, September 02, 2019, Race 7 STK

6f

Dirt

$100,000

3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares

3:33 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Bronx Beauty (PA) Kendrick Carmouche 124 Anthony R. Margotta, Jr. 9/5 2 2Last True Love (KY) Jacqueline A. Davis 120 Flint W. Stites 20/1 3 3Bonita Bianca (NY) Mychel J. Sanchez 120 Jason Servis 6/1 4 4Lezendary (KY) UNKNOWN 120 Rudy R. Rodriguez 15/1 5 5Chalon (KY) Paco Lopez 124 Arnaud Delacour 4/1 6 6Yorkiepoo Princess (FL) UNKNOWN 120 Claudio A. Gonzalez 12/1 7 7Ms Locust Point (KY) Frankie Pennington 124 John C. Servis 5/2 8 8Mess'n Around (PA) Edwin Gonzalez 120 Timothy C. Kreiser 10/1