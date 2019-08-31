Positive's Connections Eye Guineas After Solario Win

Positive was made to fight every inch of the way to land odds of 4-5 from the once-raced 14-1 chance Kameko in the Aug. 31 Betway Solario Stakes (G3) at Sandown, but he is still learning his trade and connections were not in the least deflated by the winning margin of just a nose.

They retain high hopes the colt will follow in the footsteps of such recent winners as Kingman and Too Darn Hot by achieving top-level honors, and he will be trained with the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) in mind, with one more run this year. He is a 33-1 chance with Betfair and Paddy Power but just 16-1 in places.

The Clive Cox-trained winner was paying yet another compliment to Two Thousand Guineas favorite Pinatubo, who beat him five lengths in Goodwood's Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) when the Aug. 30 group 3 winner Lope Y Fernandez was third and subsequent smart Ripon winner Platinum Star fifth.

There are grounds for thinking he is a little better than the bare form, which he will need to be if he is to reverse placings at some stage.

Jockey Adam Kirby said: "He's progressing. His mind is second to none, and you can put him where you want, which makes life very much easier.

"He's a lovely horse. He was a lot more streetwise today than at Goodwood, and he's showing all the right signs. I'm pleased he won it the way he did."

Owner Alan Spence, who credited jump jockey Jerry McGrath with good work he had done on Positive, felt Pinatubo got first run to an extent at Goodwood and argued this was Positive's first real race.

He said: "He's learned a lot today. His first race he won very easily, and his second race he was out the back and when he came through, (Pinatubo) had flown and it was all over. Today is really the first time he's had a race, and that will do him a lot of good.

"You would hope to win another race at 2, and then we'll look at the Guineas. We've got to look at the Guineas."

Positive has long been the apple of Cox's eye, and the trainer has ensured all bases are covered for the rest of the season with entries already made for him far and wide.

He said: "They've gone a nice gallop, and it was a good time. With more time, we are going to see more progress. He's still a very nice, improving horse, and I couldn't be more pleased with the result.

"He's well entered everywhere, and we'll just see how he comes out of this. He's in over seven furlongs in the (Darley) Dewhurst (G1) and over a mile in the (Juddmonte) Royal Lodge (G1). He's also in the (Pommery) Champagne Stakes (G1) and the (Qatar Prix Jean-Luc) Lagardere (G1)."

Spence narrowed the possibilities down to two when he said: "The original objective was the Dewhurst, but there's also the Royal Lodge. He won't go overseas."

Oisin Murphy was pleased with the Andrew Balding-trained runner-up, Kameko, a course-and-distance winner on his debut in July and a son of Kitten's Joy like owner Qatar Racing's late lamented champion of 2018, Roaring Lion.

Murphy said: "It was a good run and he wants to go further. I was very happy with him."

Solario Stakes Victor Another High Note for Cheveley Park Stud Sales

A productive spell for Cheveley Park Stud's yearling sale graduates continued Saturday.

Positive is a February-foaled bay and the first foal out of the Makfi mare Osipova, a dual winner over 12 furlongs at Kempton for James Fanshawe.

He hails from an instantly recognizable Cheveley Park Stud family, as Osipova is out of Barynya, a daughter of the operation's outstanding stalwart stallion Pivotal and its One Thousand Guineas heroine Russian Rhythm.

The dam is a half sister to another horse who carried Cheveley Park's red and white silks with distinction in Zonderland, winner of the Totepool Sovereign Stakes (G3) and twice a runner-up in the Celebration Mile (G2) at Goodwood.

The decision to send Osipova to Positive's sire, Dutch Art, in early 2016 made sense as Zonderland—also by the son of Medicean—had shown considerable promise during his 2-year-old season in 2015.

Osipova also has a yearling filly by Dutch Art and a filly foal by Ulysses born in March. She returned to Ulysses after the birth.

Positive becomes the 12th pattern winner for Dutch Art, who won the Darley Prix Morny (G1) and Shadwell Middle Park Stakes (G1) at 2 and finished third in the Stan James Two Thousand Guineas (G1) and second in the the Darley July Cup (G1) and Prix Maurice de Gheest (G1) at 3.

Dutch Art's greatest hits at stud are group 1-winning sprinters Garswood, Mabs Cross, and Slade Power and high-class performers such as Caspar Netscher and Dutch Connection.

The 15-year-old stood at a private fee at Cheveley Park Stud this year.

Cox bought Positive for 55,000 guineas (US$75,896) from the Cheveley Park Stud draft at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last year.

Other horses sold by Cheveley Park at yearling sales who have excelled this year include multiple group 1 hero Advertise, bought by Dermot Farrington for £60,000 ($77,598) at Goffs UK, and Abernant Stakes winner Keystroke, bought by Jeremy Noseda for 120,000gns ($202,823) at Book 1.

Such success will surely make buyers give the stud's drafts at this autumn's yearling sales even more respect than usual.

There are 12 lots at Book 1, including a Lethal Force half brother to Advertise and colts out of gifted racemares Hooray (yearling is by Gleneagles), Infallible (by Frankel), Integral (by Dark Angel), Nannina (by Kingman), and Spacious (by New Approach).

Next come seven Cheveley Park yearling colts at Book 2 and another five at Book 3.

Another notable element to Positive's Solario Stakes victory is that he becomes a first stakes winner out of a mare by Makfi, the Stanjames.com Two Thousand Guineas (G1) winner by Dubawi who stood at Tweenhills and Haras de Bonneval until his sale to Japan in 2016.