Adaay Colt Tops Sobering Trade at Silver Yearling Sale

After the highs of the two-day Premier Yearling Sale, trade proved altogether more sobering at the Goffs UK Silver Sale in Doncaster Aug. 29, with a clearance rate of just 64% and sizable year-on-year decreases in all key market indices.

From 160 lots offered, 103 yearlings sold for turnover of £837,800 (US$1,025,090), down 40% on 2018's aggregate. The average price dropped 20% to £8,135 ($9,954), and the median was down 33% from £8,250 to £5,500 ($6,730).

The state of trade was rather summed up in the end-of-sale statement from Goffs UK's managing director, Tony Williams, who alluded to the "buyer's market" and noted that "yearlings that did not meet the selective nature of trade struggled."

The session's top lot was initially knocked down to his vendor at £50,000, but a £45,000 ($55,060) private deal was struck outside the ring that saw Gaelic Bloodstock purchase Oaks Farm Stables' Adaay colt.

The 24,000gns ($32,118) pinhook brought a punchy update to Doncaster as he is a half brother to Streamline, who not only won twice since the publication of the catalog but also brought an additional piece of black type to the page, finishing third to Alligator Alley in the listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York Saturday.

"We liked him. We thought he'd make fifty grand all day long, but we've sold him to a good friend of ours in Ger Lyons, who was happy to have him," said Oaks Farm Stables' Mark Dwyer. "He's a very nice horse with a big update, and I hope he's lucky for his new owners.

"When the Goffs UK inspectors came to see him, he was on the small side. He's nearly a May foal, but since then he's done nothing but grow. They said the same about the brother, Streamline. He was small but has filled out now. If this colt is half as good as his half brother, he'll do everyone fine."

The colt is out of Ahwahnee, whose record stands at five winners from five runners following Streamline's success. The Compton Place mare is a sibling to some high-performing sprinters, namely Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp (G1) winner Gilt Edge Girl and Polypipe Flying Childers Stakes (G2) scorer Godfrey Street.

Despite topping trade Thursday, Dwyer offered a somber assessment of his time at the Doncaster yearling sales.

"We've found it very tough across the whole week," he said. "We've sold most of what we brought, but it wasn't simple. Maybe we didn't have the right types or maybe we were lacking a bit of quality as there was great trade for the right horses. It's a long season, though."

Cox Stays on for Second-Highest Price

Streamline's trainer, Clive Cox, was among those who stayed on in Doncaster, and his perseverance was rewarded when he secured the session's second-top lot, a £38,000 ($46,495) son of Due Diligence out of the Compton Place mare Harryana To offered by Whitsbury Manor Stud.

Cox has enjoyed some notable results with the progeny of Compton Place's broodmare daughters, having trained the likes of Heartache and Heartwarming.

"I train Streamline, who is bred on the same cross, and I've had some great success training the progeny of Compton Place mares already. I'm very glad to have shared in the success of his broodmare sire career," the trainer said. "Due Diligence is definitely going the right way, too, so this is a nice horse to look forward to. He looks a nice racy individual, exactly what I'm looking for at this time of year."

Whitsbury Manor Stud resident Due Diligence has made a promising start to his career, with his debut 2-year-olds, who were conceived at a fee of just £6,500 ($7,953), including 14 winners, headed by listed scorer Good Vibes.

Close of Trade

"The Silver Sale consistently produces stakes winners, and 2019 has seen it celebrate black-type winners in four countries thus far," Williams said. "Those results attracted a good number of U.K. and Irish trainers and agents, as well as buyers from France, Italy, Poland, and the Middle East. However, as we have witnessed with recent trends at this level, it was a buyer's market, and yearlings that did not meet the selective nature of trade struggled.

"That being said, the more desired lots were the subject of strong demand and sold accordingly. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the sale, and we now look forward to holding our inaugural Goffs UK Yorton Sale at Yorton Farm on Sept. 12."