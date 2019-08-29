Waitingfortheday Denies Skitter Scatter in Fairy Bridge

The massively improved Waitingfortheday denied Skitter Scatter a perfect return at Tipperary Aug. 29, just edging the John Oxx-trained group 1 heroine in the Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes (G3).

It was Donnacha and Joseph O'Brien who got the better of last year's Moyglare Stud Stakes (G1) winner, continuing the huge upward curve this daughter of Elzaam has been on over the past two seasons.

The John Dollard-owned 4-year-old was beaten in her second start for the Owning Hill team but Thursday notched her seventh success since that occasion in May 2018.

"She completely stops when she hits the front, so it's hard to know how good she is," the winning rider said of his charge, who scored by half a length. "Even today, I was in front for a stride and then she stopped. She obviously has a lot of ability."

Skitter Scatter, returning from a hamstring injury after her QIPCO One Thousand Guineas (G1) disappointment in May, was sent off the 5-2 favorite having touched 11-10 after the withdrawal of Surrounding, who was reportedly in season.

The mount of Ronan Whelan had every chance in the straight but just couldn't match the winner's final effort, running with credit on her first start for 116 days.

The 6-1 winner is entered on Longines Irish Champions Weekend in the Moyglare ''Jewels'' Blandford Stakes (G2) and has potential engagements in group 3 events at Gowran and Tipperary.

Skitter Scatter has the option of the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes (G1) on Irish Champions Weekend.

"Because she does so little when she gets there, it's hard for us and the handicapper to get a grasp of just how good she is, but she's still improving," Donnacha O'Brien added of the winner. "Hopefully she can continue going the right way. It worked out nicely in that the filly I had to beat ended up beside me."