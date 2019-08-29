Indiana Grand to Launch Sports Wagering

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., will open its sportsbook Sept. 1, one of three outlets that will offer sports wagering on the first day it will be legal in the state.

Indiana Grand, the lone Thoroughbred track in the state, will join the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Ind., and the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Ind., as the three outlets that will open on the first day sports gaming is allowed in the state.

According to Indiana Grand, its Winner's Circle area will offer state-of-the-art sports betting technology, high-definition televisions, and luxury seating. The racino plans a pep rally to launch sports wagering at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The first 250 guests will receive a commemorative baseball cap.

Indiana Grand said in a release that guests will be able to wager on professional football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, and select Division 1 college sports.

