Delta Downs Announces Stakes Schedule

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel has announced its 2019-20 Thoroughbred stakes schedule.

The track will offer 26 stakes races during an 84-day season that runs from Oct. 8, 2019 through Feb. 29 2020. The stakes schedule includes $2.245 million in total purse money.

This year's stakes activity will kick off on opening weekend with a pair of added-money events. On Friday, October 11 the track will host the $100,000 Magnolia for Louisiana-bred fillies and mares and on Saturday, October 12 the $100,000 Gold Cup for Louisiana-bred 3-year-olds and upward will take center stage to close out the first week of racing.

The richest race day of the season will happen on Saturday, February 8 when Delta Downs hosts another edition of Louisiana Premier Night, which will offer a total of $895,000 in purse money for Louisiana-bred horses. The highlight of the evening will come in the $150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship for older horses. The most famous winner of the Championship was Star Guitar, who scored four consecutive victories in the race between 2009 and 2012 and later finished his career as the highest earning Louisiana-bred in history with over $1.7 million in purses won.

There will also be a couple of important simulcast dates to take note of during the upcoming season. This year's set of 14 Breeders' Cup races will take place on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. All the action from Santa Anita Park can be watched and wagered on inside Delta Downs' spacious OTB.

After Delta Downs' opening weekend, which includes a special Tuesday card to start the meet on October 8, Delta Downs will race each Wednesday through Saturday night during the meeting. Regular post times are scheduled for 4:55 pm Central Time.

To view the entire stakes schedule and to get more information about the upcoming season at Delta Downs, visit the track's website at www.deltadownsracing.com.



Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.