Brown Sends Cambier Parc, Dogtag to Del Mar Oaks

The $300,000 Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club (G1T) attracted 14 sophomore fillies, each looking for her first victory at the top level.

New York-based Chad Brown is sending a stakes-winning duo in OXO Equine's Cambier Parc and LNJ Foxwoods' Dogtag for the 1 1/8-mile turf event Aug. 17 at Del Mar, with the former earning a grade 1 placing when she was third in the July 6 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (G1T) last out.

Larry Best went to $1.25 million to purchase Cambier Parc from the Gainesway consignment to the 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. The Medaglia d'Oro filly has two graded stakes victories, the March 2 Herecomesthebride Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park and the June 6 Wonder Again Stakes (G3T) at 1 1/8 miles at Belmont Park.

While Cambier Parc cuts back from the 1 1/4-mile Belmont Oaks, Dogtag will run her farthest yet Saturday. The daughter of War Front won Saratoga Race Course's 1 1/16-mile P. G. Johnson Stakes at 2 and enters the Del Mar Oaks off two one-mile efforts. Dogtag began her season with a victory in the May 17 Hilltop Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, then was third July 19 in the Lake George Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga.

George Krikorian's Mucho Unusual is a strong local contender off three consecutive victories after switching to turf. The Mucho Macho Man filly won against California-breds in the Feb. 18 California Cup Oaks at Santa Anita Park and followed with an open allowance optional claiming score there June 16. The Tim Yakteen trainee most recently rallied from 10th to score by a neck in the July 20 San Clemente Stakes (G2T) at Del Mar. Saturday will be her first start beyond a mile.

Hard Legacy and Lady Prancealot enter off breakthrough victories at the Del Mar Oaks distance. Hard Legacy, who will carry the colors of the late Marylou Whitney, gave trainer Norm Casse his first stakes victory when she took over early in the June 15 Regret Stakes (G3T) at Churchill Downs.

Craig and Josie Arntz, Donald Durando, Jules and Michael Iavarone, and Jerry McClanahan's Lady Prancealot, who began her career in England, rallied from sixth to score in the June 1 Honeymoon Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita. One of three Richard Baltas trainees entered, Lady Prancelot also proved herself at this distance when third beaten only a head in the April 6 Providencia Stakes (G3T).

Other stakes winners for the Del Mar Oaks include Maxim Rate, fifth in her past two starts after winning the May 4 Senorita Stakes (G3T); Apache Princess, winner of the Feb. 10 off-the-turf Sweet Life Stakes (G3) and second—a neck behind Mucho Unusual—in the San Clemente; Sold It, winner of the April 27 California Oaks on Golden Gate Fields' all-weather surface; and Hidden Message, a stakes winner in England making her U.S. debut.

Completing the field are Strike At Dawn, Raymundos Secret, Keeper Ofthe Stars, Out of Balance, and Wildlife.