Last-Minute Deal Keeps MA Simulcasting, Racing Legal

After burning the midnight oil to a few minutes past deadline, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a compromise bill Aug. 1 to keep horse racing and simulcasting legal in the state for another year and sent the legislation to the desk of Governor Charlie Baker at 12:11 AM.

But the legislation, which the governor signed mid-morning Thursday, still does not resolve the dispute between the House of Representatives and the State Senate over the distribution of the Race Horse Development Fund, which supports Thoroughbred and Standardbred purses, breeders allotments, and backstretch welfare programs.

With the statute legalizing racing and simulcasting, which must be renewed annually, set to expire at midnight July 31 the two chambers had already passed separate bills and were still deadlocked on the issue Wednesday. While the House bill extended the existing law through March 31, 2020, the Senate passed a bill July 30 with an extension through July 31, 2020 but it also took away a significant portion of the horsemen's share of the RHDF and redistributed the money to education funding.

The change in allocation of the RHDF, which was established as part of the 2011 expanded gaming bill to protect the Massachusetts racing industry, was the bone of contention. Currently, 9% of the 49% tax on the revenue generated by the slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino, which is the state's only live harness racing track, goes to the horsemen of both breeds.

In the Senate-passed bill, 5% of that revenue would be stripped and dedicated instead to education programs.

Read more: Massachusetts Legislative Inaction Threatens Simulcasts

State Senate President Karen Spilka said the new compromise bill allows racing and simulcasting to continue and protects industry-related jobs for another year. Moreover, it gives both legislative bodies more time to continue the discussion about the racing industry and what both legislative bodies consider to be the changing landscape of gambling in the Commonwealth.

The end of live Thoroughbred racing at Suffolk Downs, which is in the process of being converted into a mixed, multi-use, massive real estate development, coupled with the lack of another viable venue for live racing anywhere in the state at this time, was said to be the impetus for the state senators intent to take away money that had been committed to horsemen.

That did not sit well with the New England chapter of the Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association. Of the money flowing into the RHDF, which is also fueled by profits from the state's two full casinos, 80% is earmarked for purses, 16% goes to breeders, and 4% is dedicated to backstretch welfare.

"It's not just the purse money we're worried about. Our breeders need their share to keep the program going in Massachusetts. Hundreds of our members need the old age insurance, the eyeglasses, the prescription medication and all the other benefits the backstretch welfare money covers for them. They need this money," said NEHBPA executive director Paul Umbrello.

Umbrello also stressed that when the RHDF funds, which are a lifeline to breeders, are guaranteed to support purses it creates incentive for track operators to invest in Massachusetts by revitalizing and refurbishing the shuttered Great Barrington Fairgrounds or developing a new state-of-the-art racetrack because they can count on money available to start a live meet and pay purses and incentives.