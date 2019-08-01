NYRA to Launch Jackpot Wager Empire 6 Aug. 7 at Spa

The New York Racing Association, Inc. announced Aug. 1 the launch of the Empire 6, a jackpot-style multi-race wager replacing the traditional Pick 6.

The Empire 6, featuring a $0.20 bet minimum and 20 percent takeout, will be added to the wagering menu beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7 and continue through the remainder of the 2019 meet at Saratoga Race Course. The wager requires the bettor to select the first-place finisher of the final six races of the card.

If one unique ticket exists, then 100% of the net pool, plus the jackpot carryover if applicable, will be paid to the winner. If there is no unique wager selecting the first-place finisher in all six races, then 75% of the day's net pool will be distributed to those who selected the first-place finisher in the greatest number of races. The remainder will be added into the jackpot and carried to the next day's Empire 6.

The Empire 6 will offer mandatory payout days on Sunday, August 18 and Monday, September 2, closing day at the Spa.

"The Empire 6 provides the potential for large payouts with small bets. That makes it attractive to the everyday horseplayer," said Tony Allevato, President of NYRA Bets. "Bettors have gravitated to this style of wager and we are pleased to be able to offer it at Saratoga along with the benefit of two mandatory payout days during the meet."

The existing NYRA Pick 6 wager will conclude with a mandatory payout on Saratoga Derby Day, Sunday, August 4.

The 2019 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Racing at Saratoga Race Course is held five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays. Closing week will run Wednesday, August 28 through Labor Day.

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com.

The New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) rule governing the Empire 6 becomes effective on Wednesday, August 7. NYRA's request to offer the Empire 6 is pending formal NYSGC approval.

