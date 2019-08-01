Penn National CEO Tim Wilmott to Retire at Year's End

Penn National Gaming announced Aug. 1 that CEO Tim Wilmott will retire from his position and from the board of directors at the end of 2019. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the board of directors has appointed Jay Snowden, who since 2014 has served as chief operating officer and since 2017 as president, to succeed Wilmott. Snowden was also appointed to Penn National's board, effective immediately.

Wilmott joined Penn National in February 2008 as president and chief operating officer, was named chief executive officer in November 2013 and has served as a member of the board of directors since 2014. During Wilmott's tenure, Penn National has significantly expanded its operating base with the opening of new casinos and the acquisition of existing gaming facilities. In October 2018, the company completed its acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment which further expanded the company's financial, operational and geographic diversity.

Under Wilmott's leadership, Penn National reported that it expects to more than double its annual revenue from approximately $2.4 billion in 2008 to more than $5 billion projected for 2019. Since January 2018, Wilmott has also served as the chairman of the American Gaming Association.

In a company statement, chairman David Handler said, "On behalf of the board, our shareholders and employee teams, we want to thank Tim for his significant contributions to Penn National's transformation during his tenure, including his commitment to operational excellence and shareholder returns. Tim and Jay have partnered closely over the last eight years, laying a strong foundation for sustained long-term value creation at Penn National, making Jay ideally suited to serve as our next chief executive officer."

Wilmott added: "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led Penn National through a transformational period in the company's history, including the acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, the creation of the industry's first gaming REIT (real estate investment trust) nd other initiatives that have driven growth, created shareholder value and positioned the company for future success. After more than 30 years in the industry that I love, I look forward to Penn National's further growth under Jay's leadership."

Snowden, 43, joined the company in October 2011 as senior vice president-regional operations. In January 2014, he was appointed chief operating officer and in March 2017, Snowden was promoted to president and chief operating officer. Along with his responsibility for operations, marketing, interactive, IT and human resources, Snowden has led the company's integration with Pinnacle Entertainment and its industry leading margin initiatives. He joined Penn National from Caesars Entertainment, where he acquired significant gaming industry management experience with over 12 years in several regional and destination markets.

Snowden said: "Since I joined Penn National, the company has cemented its reputation as one of the gaming industry's best managed and largest operators of regionally diverse gaming properties. This success is a reflection of the company's disciplined operating strategies and unparalleled execution by our dedicated team. Along with our board, senior management, corporate and property teams, we will continue to build on the foundation laid by Peter Carlino and Tim Wilmott. We are entering a very dynamic time for our company and I couldn't be more excited, honored and humbled to lead this amazing company into the future."

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 42 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming's facilities feature over 51,000 gaming machines, over 1,300 table games and 9,000 hotel rooms. It's properties include its flagship racetrack Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and a joint venture in Sam Houston Race Park. Penn National also has a management contract for Retama Park.