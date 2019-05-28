War of Will at his Keeneland base

War of Will at his Keeneland base

Anne M. Eberhardt

War of Will Takes Over in NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Vino Rosso moves into Top Thoroughbred Poll top 10 with Gold Cup at Santa Anita win.

Preakness Stakes (G1) winner War of Will took over Maximum Security's claim atop this week's National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll. The classic winner will have the chance to sweep two of three Triple Crown races with a planned start in the June 8 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, Vino Rosso  joined the top 10 with his victory over Gift Box in the May 27 Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1). Gift Box dropped down to fifth from third after running second Monday by three-quarters of a length.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. War of Will    322 (16)

2. Maximum Security    321 (14)

3. Omaha Beach     261 (5)

4. Country House    225

5. Tacitus    196

6. Code of Honor    188

7. Game Winner    116

8. Serengeti Empress    71

9T. Owendale    46

9T. Improbable    46

 

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. Bricks and Mortar    332 (27)

2. McKinzie    260 (5)

3. Mitole     180

4. Midnight Bisou    175

5. Gift Box    170

6. World of Trouble     143

7. Catholic Boy     131 (1)

8. Vino Rosso    84

9. Monomoy Girl    71

10. Thunder Snow    67 (1)

