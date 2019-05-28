War of Will Takes Over in NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Preakness Stakes (G1) winner War of Will took over Maximum Security's claim atop this week's National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll. The classic winner will have the chance to sweep two of three Triple Crown races with a planned start in the June 8 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, Vino Rosso joined the top 10 with his victory over Gift Box in the May 27 Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1). Gift Box dropped down to fifth from third after running second Monday by three-quarters of a length.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. War of Will 322 (16)

2. Maximum Security 321 (14)

3. Omaha Beach 261 (5)

4. Country House 225

5. Tacitus 196

6. Code of Honor 188

7. Game Winner 116

8. Serengeti Empress 71

9T. Owendale 46

9T. Improbable 46

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Rank, Horse, Points (first-place votes)

1. Bricks and Mortar 332 (27)

2. McKinzie 260 (5)

3. Mitole 180

4. Midnight Bisou 175

5. Gift Box 170

6. World of Trouble 143

7. Catholic Boy 131 (1)

8. Vino Rosso 84

9. Monomoy Girl 71

10. Thunder Snow 67 (1)