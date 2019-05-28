Haggas Aims Frankellina at Epsom Oaks

Classic-winning trainer William Haggas will be two-handed in the May 31 Investec Oaks (G1) after his Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (G3) joint runner-up Frankellina pleased in a key piece of work in Newmarket.

He described the daughter of Frankel as "long on potential" after committing her to take her place alongside her shorter-priced stablemate Maqsad in the fillies classic that Haggas won with Dancing Rain in 2011.

A general 16-1 chance May 28, Frankellina, who will carry the Anthony Oppenheimer colors carried to classic glory by Golden Horn in the Investec Derby (G1) in 2015, ran well for a filly making just her second career start in her seasonal reappearance at York earlier this month where she was beaten a neck by Nausha.

Haggas said about the mount of James Doyle: "Frankellina seems to have come forward from York and there's only one Oaks so we're giving it a go.

"There's only one certainty in life and that is if you've got a runner, you've got a chance. If you're not in, you can't win."

Frankellina won a maiden at Yarmouth on her sole juvenile outing in October but Haggas said what she lacks in time on the track she makes up for in scope.

He said: "We know she's short on experience and it's early in her career but she's long on potential.

"She's a different sort to our other runner, Maqsad, who has more speed, but Frankellina will stay very well whereas some might not.

"It's nice to have two in the race but whether there is a winner among them is another matter."

Maqsad, winner of the Tweenhills Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket this month and the mount of Jim Crowley, is a general 7-1 shot for the £523,750 contest.

Prior to York, Haggas took Frankellina out of the Racebets Money Back All Losers Oaks Trial at Lingfield due to easy conditions, something that she is unlikely to encounter on Friday.

The going at Epsom is good on Tuesday with warm and dry weather forecast from Wednesday after possible showers.