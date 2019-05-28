Missrock Tops Day One of Magic Millions Broodmare Sale

Missrock will head to Britain after Highclere Stud's John and Jake Warren came out on top of a lively bidding battle with Coolmore Stud to secure the group 3 winner for an eye-watering AU$2.3 million (US$1,587,350) on Day One of the Magic Millions Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale in Australia May 28.

The daughter of Fastnet Rock won four times, including the IG Markets Percy Sykes Stakes (G3) sprint, and also finished second in the Darley Goodwood (G1) sprint on two occasions.

Jake Warren, who was bidding on the phone to Barry Bowditch, said they fell in love with Missrock when they inspected her.

"She's one of those mares who doesn't take much inspecting—she's an absolute beauty," Warren told ANZ Bloodstock News.

"She fit the bill for us on conformation and is a lovely sized mare. She's very strong and powerful and has a great action. We were just in awe of her and thought she was a lovely type and when you married that up with her pedigree, race record, and the fact she is by a top sire—she really floated our boat on all aspects."

Warren said the success of Danehill when paired with Sadler's Wells made acquiring Missrock a very attractive prospect.

"She has been bought for a private client of Highclere Stud and is going to come back to the UK," said Warren. "She'll be based at Highclere Stud, where the intention will be to use the best available European stallions with a view to try to breed classic horses.

"The Danehill blood in Europe mixed with the Sadler's Wells line has been so successful and so that's where we're thinking—it's very exciting.

"We're just starting to bring these Danehill mares to Europe, but when you look at the history of what has worked in Europe—it's really that Danehill line that's interesting."

Coolmore was the under bidder for Missrock while Arrowfield Stud also went to AU$1.5m in the hope of landing the prized mare.

Cataloged as Lot 903, Missrock is out of the group 3-winning Strategic mare Miss Judgement, a half sister to group 1 winner Mrs Onassis and group 3-winning pair Fifth Avenue Lady and Aussies Love Sport. Further back the mare's third dam is the dual group 1-winning Last Tycoon mare Lady Jakeo.

Missrock joins a whole host of high-class mares such as Atlantic Jewel, Mosheen, She Will Reign, Single Gaze, and Yankee Rose who have ended up overseas.

Kingstar Farm owner Matthew Sandblom praised his farm manager Adam Cook for securing Missrock.

It was Cook's initiative which led to Kingstar Farm consigning the mare whose trainer Robbie Laing bought her for AU$500,000 ($406,200) at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in 2015.

"It's a bit of a feather in the cap to get the sales-topper," said Sandblom. "Her being in our draft was Adam Cook's doing—he has a good relationship with Robbie Laing through Lord Of The Sky so he managed to offer an attractive deal and get her in our draft.

"There was a bit of pressure for him because we have never sold a mare in that sort of range before, but he delivered in spades and everyone's happy. She'd a lot going for her, her reserve was AU$1.5 million and I wasn't sure she'd break AU$2 million, but she did.

"She was one of the best looking mares on the ground, was a very fast mare and has a good pedigree, so it was a good package."

Meanwhile, Newgate Farm shareholder Sandblom said he was happy to retain his group 1-winning I Am Invincible mare I Am a Star should a deal not be finalized to sell the mare at this week's sale.

The former Shane Nichols-trained mare was passed on for AU$1.4m on Tuesday having had a AU$1.5m reserve placed on her.

Coolmore Eyes 'Invincible' Mares for Justify

Coolmore's determination to ensure unbeaten U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify is a southern hemisphere success at stud was on display on day one of the race fillies and mares sale after they outlaid a combined $2.2 million on two I Am Invincible mares, both of whom look set for dates with the stallion.

The highest-priced of the Coolmore-purchased duo was $1.45 million Yarraman Park Stud-consigned mare Invincible Star, who finished second to Merchant Navy in the 2017 Coolmore Stud Ascot Vale Stakes (G1). The operation also purchased group 1 winner Savvy Coup for $1 million late in the day, with the now Chris Waller-trained mare also destined for Justify.

Tom Magnier and James Bester Bloodstock signed for the Yarraman Park-consigned Invincible Star.

"She is the perfect mare for Justify, being your typical sprinting Australian mare. She was a very good 2-year-old who trained on to virtually win the Coolmore at breakneck speed to our own $30-million stallion Merchant Navy," Bester said. "She also made it into an Everest slot. She didn't quite get there, but that is how good she was.

"She showed herself to be one of the fastest fillies in Australia who is by I Am Invincible from a strong family—she was a no-brainer."

Bester said the Coolmore team had not necessarily bought daughters of the Yarraman Park Stud-based sire to be mated with Justify, but he believed they were well suited to the imposing son of Scat Daddy.

"It is not so much seeking out those but, yes indeed, we do believe that every good I Am Invincible mare should go to Justify whether they be ours or not," he said. "We rate Justify so highly that we would like to buy the very best mares on offer to go to him.

"In America he got 65 mares who are either group 1 winners or the dams of group 1 winners, so that is the kind of book that he is kicking off with and we have to try and match that (in Australia)."

The experienced South African expatriate said he would not be shocked if Invincible Star became a top-class sales ring producer.

"She probably made a little more than we had expected to spend but mares of that quality make their money," he said. "Down the track often they look cheap afterwards. She could throw a million dollar baby by Justify down the track."

A winner of the Ottawa Stakes (G3) as a 2-year-old, Invincible Star is one of four winners for Romany Flyer, who is in turn a half sister to multiple group 3 winner Viking Hero and the stakes-placed Mabsam. She was cataloged as Lot 872.

Yarraman Park's Arthur Mitchell said he was expecting there to be a lot of competition for the mare given her pedigree and race record.

"I thought she sold well," Mitchell said. "She was very fast. She won a race as a 2-year-old and then only got beaten a nostril in the Coolmore.

"On her day she was very, very good, so it is no surprise to see her sell well."

On the planned mating, Mitchell commented: "I think Justify suits a mare like that, she's a neat strong mare who was very fast and he should suit her type."

$283,500 in Stallion Nominations to Help Angland

Meanwhile, $283,500 was raised in aid of quadriplegic jockey Tye Angland after eight donated stallion nominations were auctioned Tuesday.

Musk Creek Farm led the way after buying a nomination to Arrowfield Stud's Dundeel for $100,000 while Widden Stud paid $55,000 for a service to Capitalist. Ultima Horse Club bought the nomination to Coolmore-based shuttler Mendelssohn for $27,000, while nominations to Press Statement, Hellbent, Sidestep, Tosen Stardom, and Encryption were also sold.

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said: "It is amazing that the industry gets together in a time of need and combine as one.

"We were thrilled with the result and we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. Tye has been a huge part of Magic Millions over the past few years and the industry owes it to him to help him in the right direction."

Quality to the Fore on Day One

There were 168 horses sold Tuesday at an average of $168,646, up slightly on last year's figure, while the median jumped to $70,000, up from $51,000 in 2018. The clearance rate was sitting at 81% after the first day of sales.

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said the market highlighted the thirst for quality young mares.

"We offered a greater quantity of horses in the race fillies section last year, so the gross is down, but when you look at the numbers, the average is up and the clearance rate is at 80%, which is huge for a day when there is plenty of expectation out there," Bowditch told ANZ Bloodstock News.

"To have a $176,000 average for race fillies and maiden mares is an amazing sale and we are pleased with where it is at. But I think there is still value out there and the people who kept their lists long were buying very well.

"As I've said for the past week there is a big appetite for quality horses and that was seen again in the ring today."

Day Two starts May 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.