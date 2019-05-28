OBS June Supplemental Catalog Now Online

Ocala Breeders' Sales announced the addition of 45 juveniles to its June Sale of 2-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age in a supplemental catalog that is now available on the company's website at obssales.com.

The supplements will sell as Hips 1015-1059 on the sale's third day, Friday, June 14. The supplemental catalog will be available at the sale grounds and on the OBS website. All supplemented horses will breeze at the fifth under tack session on Sunday, June 9.

There are 1,042 2-year-olds and 17 older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, set for Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14, with all sessions beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.

There are five under tack sessions. Hips 1-216 will go to the track on Wednesday, June 5; Hips 217-432 will work on Thursday, June 6; Hips 433-648 will breeze Friday, June 7; Hips 649-864 work Saturday, June 8; and 865-1059 will go on Sunday, June 9. All under tack sessions begin at 7:30 a.m.

The under tack show and sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF, TDN, and BloodHorse websites. The works will be available on DVD and on the OBS website, the video room and kiosks throughout the sales pavilion.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors, and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the home page directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the June sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available.

