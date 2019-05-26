S Y Sky Bests Belvoir Bay in Off-the-Turf Monrovia

A change in surface proved to be no problem for Nick Alexander homebred S Y Sky, who rallied past defending winner Belvoir Bay May 26 to win an off-the-turf version of the $200,000 Monrovia Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park. The Monrovia marked the fifth stakes win and first graded score for the 5-year-old Grazen mare.

Because the race was taken off the grass, the Monrovia was automatically downgraded to grade 3 status. The American Graded Stakes Committee will review the race to determine if its original grade 2 status should be reinstated.

S Y Sky, ch, 5/m

Grazen — Sky Marni, by Sky Mesa Owner: Nick Alexander

Breeder: Nick Alexander (CA)

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Pedigree Notes

Grazen stands at Tommy Town Thoroughbreds for $5,000 (2019).

Previously run at 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course, the Monrovia was shortened to five furlongs this year. Lady Suebee took command up front and led the first three-eighths of a mile in :21.76 and :45.19. Gary Barber's consistent Belvoir Bay, the 4-5 favorite coming back from a runner-up effort in the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1), was the last to break but quickly moved into second under Flavien Prat. S Y Sky and jockey Drayden Van Dyke took up a stalking position in third.

Belvoir Bay began to unwind in the stretch over a game Lady Suebee, but S Y Sky, the 2-1 second choice, was moving best of all down the center of the track and was up to win by three-quarters of a length in :57.54.

"I knew if she caught Belvoir Bay at the top of the lane, she would out-finish her. I was sure of that," Alexander said of S Y Sky. "Her last race at Golden Gate, Flavien rode her and he made a huge move in the turn going for home, and he said, 'This filly has a huge turn of foot,' and the secret after that was just keep her busy. She prefers the outside. Last time that she was beaten, she was down on the inside and she got caught. I thought it was perfect. A perfect ride and a perfect result."

The millionaire Belvoir Bay had to settle for second, 2 1/4 lengths in front of Lady Suebee. Spectator, Flammetta, Rocky Policy, and Painting Corners completed the order of finish.

S Y Sky improved her record to 7-5-1 from 13 starts, with earnings of $662,320. Never off the board, the Phil D'Amato trainee won her career debut at 3 in the Evening Jewel Stakes at Santa Anita and added the Melair Stakes that season at the same track. This year, she won the Jan. 26 Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint Stakes, again at Santa Anita, and the April 27 Camilla Urso Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

"I thought she was doing well, but I've got to give the credit to Drayden Van Dyke," D'Amato said. "She popped on top and she was in control, but Drayden realized the top two were really smoking, so he eased her back and that was the winning move. We're looking forward to campaigning her the rest of the year."

"Phil told me she's fast, but she can be tactical also," Van Dyke added. "We broke sharp, but I was able to take her back and she finished really well."

Bred in California, S Y Sky is the second registered foal out of the Sky Mesa mare Sky Marni, who has only been bred to Alexander's Grazen. S Y Sky's older brother, Grazen Sky, won a stakes at Golden Gate Fields and placed in seven other stakes between Santa Anita and Del Mar. Sky Marni has produced two other winners and foaled a filly March 8.

"I've won grade 3s, I've won Cal-bred stakes races," Alexander said. "If I live long enough, maybe I'll get that grade 1."